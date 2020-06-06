Eamonn Holmes brands Gogglebox 'idiotic and cruel' for edit of him

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has hit out Channel 4, after a clip of him on Gogglebox was edited so it looked like he was laughing while a man was having a heart attack.

The clip in question was shown on last night's show (Friday, June 5), where a boy can be seen resuscitating his dad, who had just had a heart attack.

What happened?

On Gogglebox, Eamonn, 60 and his wife Ruth were watching BBC show Ambulance.

Eamonn then told a jokey story where he commends his own driving. However, he later tweeted that he'd actually told the story of his own father, who died in similar circumstances, but says this was edited out.

Ruth and Eamonn seemed visibly moved by the clip (Credit: Channel 4)

In a scathing series of tweets to Gogglebox and the production company behind it, Studio Lambert, Eamonn wrote: "In reply to a number of complaints, I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my father dying from a heart attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his father CPR.

"Idiotic and cruel edit."

Ruth was in tears. (Credit: Channel 4)

"So following a tragedy that has forever haunted my family, I am in no mood for criticising holier than thou mouthpieces on here who haven't gone through what we did.

"I had nothing but praise and emotion for the Ambulance control room TV programme. An atrocious edit @StudioLambert.

"How my father died was a particularly horrible experience for my mother, my younger brother and his friend who were all in the car.

"The resuscitation in the BBC Ambulance programme was as close as could be to my dad's passing. Yet I am the one edited to make it look like a laugh."

The edit cut to Eamonn joking with Ruth about his driving skills. (Credit: Channel 4)

Idiotic and cruel

The scene had shown a ten-year-old boy desperately calling for help after his dad collapsed after having a heart attack and became unresponsive.

Medics on the phone helped him to resuscitate his dad. It then cut to a clip of Eamonn discussing when Ruth went into labour and that he joked that he'd get her to hospital on time.

In reply to a number of complaints .... I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my Father dying from a Heart Attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his Father CPR . Idiotic and cruel edit. — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 5, 2020

So following a tragedy that has forever haunted my family, I am in no mood for criticising holier than thou mouthpieces on here who haven't gone through what we did. I had nothing but praise and emotion for the Ambulance control room TV programme. An atrocious edit @StudioLambert — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 5, 2020

How my Father died was a particularly horrible experience for my Mother , my younger brother and his friend who were all in the car . The resuscitation in The BBC Ambulance programme was as close as could be to my Dad's passing.Yet I am the one edited to make it look like a laugh — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 5, 2020

Eamonn wants an apology

People who didn't know about Eamonn's side of the story commented on Twitter, saying that Eamonn had been 'insensitive'.

Eamonn, who clearly struggled to sleep after the incident, was still tweeting at 3am:

This about sums up how I feel. And for the mob Trending on Twitter , I hope you are big enough , on knowing the true story, to delete your Hate or issue a correction. https://t.co/NDyMaYuTyj — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) June 6, 2020

A fan told Eamonn they hoped he gets an apology for what had happened. He replied: "So do I."

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4

