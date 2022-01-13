Eamonn Holmes reveals health concerns as he admits hosting GB News can take a ‘toll’

Eamonn Holmes has revealed his fears over battling “insomnia” due to early mornings on GB News.

The 62-year-old TV veteran made his debut on the programme earlier this month alongside co-host Isabel Webster

But it appears that the switch from This Morning to GB News won’t be completely easy for Eamonn.

Eamon Holmes has revealed his health concerns after joining GB News (Credit: GB News/ YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes on hosting GB News

According to Eamonn, the early starts could become “difficult”.

Writing in his column in the Express, he said: “The early starts do take their toll, but knowing that you’re meeting up with one of your best friends, the work becomes much more fun and time tends to fly.

“The evenings can be a bit more difficult. My big dread about what’s ahead is insomnia and what feels like a ‘sleep hangover’ the next day.”

The early starts do take their toll

It comes after his wife, Ruth Langsford, revealed that Eamonn wakes up at 3am to host the show.

In her column for Best Magazine, the Loose Women star shared: “And before any of you ask why I’m not working with Eamonn on breakfast television, you obviously don’t know me.

“Respect to Eamonn and Isabel [Webster], facing up to 3am alarm calls, but I honestly know it would kill me.”

Eamonn wakes up at the crack of dawn to host the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn made his debut appearance on GB News earlier this month.

After quitting This Morning, the broadcaster now hosts the channel’s new Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel.

Opening his first show, Eamonn said: “I’m having some lovely messages from people all around the country who are looking forward to whatever we’re going to do differently.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes celebrates good news after GB News debut sparked VERY mixed reaction from fans

“Hopefully we are going to do lots of things differently. We’re going to do news, but we’re going to do news with views.”

Following his debut, Eamonn took to social media to address a viewer who claimed the show was “too right wing”.

Hitting back at the criticism, he said: “Obviously u aren’t watching Breakfast Pat.”

Eamonn joined GB News while Ruth will remain on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn’s health worries

Meanwhile, Eamonn has always been open about his health and often speaks about his chronic pain battle.

Despite undergoing therapy, the star recently admitted his chronic back pain has caused a strain on his relationship with Ruth.

He told The Sun: “For months now I haven’t been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too.

Read more: Ruth Langsford reveals real reason she won’t join husband Eamonn Holmes on GB News

“I can’t bend down to pick things up so Ruth ends up having to wait on me.

“It has caused some strain and Ruth is fed up of hearing about it and of me saying I can’t walk the dog or tidy up, but I can’t help it. It’s agony.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.