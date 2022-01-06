Ruth Langsford reveals real reason she won’t join husband Eamonn Holmes on GB News

Ruth Langsford has revealed the reason she won’t join husband Eamonn Holmes on his GB News show.

The presenter made the decision to leave This Morning for the channel’s new Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel.

And viewers shouldn’t expect to see an appearance from Ruth any time soon.

Ruth Langsford discusses husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth, 51, explained that dreaded early mornings would “kill” her.

As a result, she’s happy to hit the snooze button whilst Eamonn heads off to work.

In her latest column for Best Magazine, Ruth shared: “And before any of you ask why I’m not working with Eamonn on breakfast television, you obviously don’t know me.

I would fall at the first hurdle

“Respect to Eamonn and Isabel [Webster], facing up to 3am alarm calls, but I honestly know it would kill me.”

Ruth continued: “I would fall at the first hurdle. I need my sleep too much. I’ll happily join the rest of you watching at home.”

The presenter also confirmed her future on This Morning in the column, revealing that she is “still at ITV“.

Eamonn makes his GB News debut

The broadcaster joined Isabel Webster for the first time on the show earlier this week.

Opening his first show, Eamonn said: “I’m having some lovely messages from people all around the country who are looking forward to whatever we’re going to do differently.

“Hopefully we are going to do lots of things differently.

“We’re going to do news, but we’re going to do news with views. We’re going to do your news, because if it is important to you, it is important to us.”

Meanwhile, Ruth also had something to say and shared a sweet message of support to her husband.

On Instagram, she penned: “Here he goes… new year, new challenge for @eamonnholmes.

“Back doing what he does best. I’ll be watching… hope you will too @gbnewsonline @isabelwebstertv #gbnews #breakfastshow.”

But while the presenter appears to happier than ever at GB News, he still continues to battle chronic pain.

It comes after Eamonn recently admitted his back pain has caused a strain on his relationship with Ruth.

He told The Sun: “For months now I haven’t been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too.

“I can’t bend down to pick things up so Ruth ends up having to wait on me.

“It has caused some strain and Ruth is fed up of hearing about it and of me saying I can’t walk the dog or tidy up, but I can’t help it. It’s agony.”

