Eamonn Holmes celebrates good news after GB News debut sparked VERY mixed reaction from fans

GB News host Eamonn Holmes has celebrated “record figures” for his new show after facing some backlash.

The former This Morning presenter made his debut on his new breakfast show on Monday (January 3).

Many of Eamonn‘s fans were over the moon he was back on screen with a brand new show.

But Eamonn was forced to hit back at some viewers who criticised the programme.

As we reach the end of week 1 , We are indebted to you for record @GBNews figures.🙏 So have your Breakfast with us on TV or Radio …DAB+ Radio , TV Freeview 236, Sky 515 , Virgin 626 , You View 236 or Free Sat 216 . More changes next week as we are both on air from 6 – 9.30 am pic.twitter.com/OjB4O0n60M — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) January 7, 2022

Eamonn Holmes on GB News

Despite some criticism, Eamonn revealed on Twitter that ratings have been great.

He tweeted on Friday: “As we reach the end of week 1, we are indebted to you for record @GBNews figures.

“So have your Breakfast with us on TV or Radio.”

Eamonn made his GB News debut on Monday (Credit: YouTube/GB News)

He added: “More changes next week as we are both on air from 6 – 9.30 am.”

Fans were thrilled for Eamonn and sent their congraulations to him on Twitter.

One person said: “Enjoy watching you on GB News. I’ve been late to work every morning.”

Another wrote: “Thrilled you’re on air first thing. Big fan. Well done!!”

A third added: “Great first week, enjoying it very much.”

Eamonn has been supported by fans over his new job (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn made his debut on GB News last Monday alongside his co-star Isabel Webster.

Earlier this week, Eamonn thanked fans for their support.

He wrote on Twitter: “Folks, thank you for getting behind me for the new Breakfast show.

“A lot of people are working hard to give you a show where your views are a big part of the news.”

He added: “I hope you stay with us from 6.30 – 9.30 as we begin simulcasting on both TV and DAB Radio. Making History.”

However, one person replied: “Too right wing for me Eamonn.”

Eamonn then hit back at the criticism.

He said: “Obviously you aren’t watching Breakfast Pat.”

Eamonn previously hosted ITV daytime show This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford.

