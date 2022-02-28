Dr Ranj Singh considered suicide before coming out as gay to his wife

Dr Ranj Singh is a fan-favourite doctor who appears regularly on the ITV daytime show This Morning.

The star also won over the nation when he danced the night away as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

So who is the footloose doctor on This Morning?

Here’s what we know.

Dr Ranj Singh is an NHS clinician who appears as a resident doctor on This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

Who is This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh?

Dr Ranj Singh is a British doctor who appears as a resident doctor on This Morning.

Ranj is an NHS clinician and before his career in television began, he worked in hospitals as a specialist in the health of young people.

His TV career sky-rocketed in 2012, when he co-created and presented the CBeebies show Get Well Soon.

He even won a Children’s BAFTA in 2016.

The TV personality then started to appear on the ITV daytime show This Morning and a range of other programmes including Good Morning Britain, 5 News and Inside Out.

Dr Ranj is also a writer and he wrote two educational children’s books Food Fuel and Skelebones.

Does Dr Ranj Singh still practise?

Dr Ranj Singh still practises as a specialist in paediatric emergency medicine.

My NHS job always takes priority.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ranj decided to put his tv career on hold and support the NHS.

He also took to social media to debunk any false information spread about the crisis.

Ranj told The Mirror: “My NHS job always takes priority.

‘It’s my passion, my driving force, my bread and butter.”

Dr Ranj Singh’s net worth was estimated to be around £1 million in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

What is This Morning star Dr Ranj’s net worth?

According to reports, the health pro has bagged quite the sum of money since he started working for ITV.

In 2018, Dr Ranj’s net worth was estimated to be £1 million.

The TV personality also signed up to the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Reportedly, each celebrity star on the show earns around £25,000 to £40,000.

When was Dr Ranj on Strictly?

Dr Ranj joined Strictly as a celebrity contestant in 2018.

The star was partnered with professional Janette Manrara and the pair became the public’s favourite to win.

However, the public were gutted when they found out he was the sixth celebrity to be eliminated.

Ranj also re-appeared as a contestant in 2021 in a Strictly Come Dancing special.

Who is Dr Ranj Singh’s partner?

Ranj Singh was married to pharmacist Sulvinder Samra in 2005.

However, the pair split shortly after Ranj came out as gay in 2009.

He told everyone in an emotional Instagram post: “My realisation happened later in life and was heartbreaking for all involved.

“I have nothing but respect for my ex-wife and her family, whom I was very close to, and wish them all the best in the future.”

As far as we know, Ranj is currently single.

Ranj Singh came out as gay to his wife in 2009 (Credit: Splash News)

Dr Ranj revealed he felt suicidal before coming out as gay

Dr Ranj Singh also told The Mirror in 2019 that the pressure to come out led him to consider suicide.

He said: “I was truly broken. I felt like I was a really bad, horrible person just for being true to myself.

“In times like that, you have really dark thoughts and I did have times when I though it would be easier to not be here.”

However, Ranj had the courage to make it through his difficult experience and inspire those who are going through the same thing.

The NHS clinician said: “It was only because of the kindness and grace of my friends and family and LGBTQ+ family that I was able to put myself together again.”

Was Dr Ranj mugged after attending the BRITS?

In February, the star shared on his Instagram that he was mugged while coming home from the BRIT Awards.

He said: “Sadly, on my way home from Soho when I was walking to get a taxi, I was approached by a man who robbed me.

“It all happened so quickly and luckily I wasn’t hurt at all, but it could have been so much worse.”

The television star then warned his fans, saying: “I thought it might serve as a reminder: please be careful when coming home at night – even in spaces you think are safe.”

