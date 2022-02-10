Dr Ranj Singh has been left “shaken” after being robbed during a night out.

The This Morning star, 42, shared the news to his Twitter on Wednesday as he issued a warning to his followers.

Ranj explained that he was walking to a taxi in Soho when a man approached him and stole his watch.

Be careful out there peeps x pic.twitter.com/P76YEycpFS — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) February 9, 2022

What did Dr Ranj Singh say?

In the message, Ranj said: “I had the BEST night last night. Sadly, on my way home from Soho when I was walking to get a taxi, I was approached by a man who robbed me.

Read more: Who are the This Morning presenters? Meet the whole team alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

“It all happened so quickly and luckily I wasn’t hurt at all (the [bleep] stole my watch though), but it could’ve been so much worse.”

Ranj continued: “I foolishly chased after him, but he got away.

Ranj revealed he was robbed during a night out (Credit: ITV)

“I now know that’s not a good idea as sometimes these people will lead you into a trap.

“I wasn’t going to say anything because I felt stupid and a little bit embarrassed, but after speaking to some friends I thought it might just serve as a reminder:

“Please be careful when coming home at night, even in spaces you think are safe.”

In another tweet, Ranj said he was “OK” but a “little shaken”.

Fans flooded Dr Ranj with support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else happened?

He added: “Mostly just angry about it all because he approached me as if he needed help.

“I feel like I got taken advantage of because I thought he was genuine. Another life lesson learned.

“Also, no one goes out expecting to be mugged. Victim-shaming isn’t OK.”

He concluded his message: “We wouldn’t tell a person who’s been sexually assaulted that they shouldn’t post certain pics online.

“I hope the person was desperate. But it won’t make me change how I live my life. I’ll just be more aware.”

Ranj’s followers flooded the post with support as James Jordan wrote: “100% mate! Hope you are as ok as can be.”

One fan wrote: “Im so so sorry. What an idiot. Glad you’re safe.”

Read more: This Morning hit by 100 Ofcom complaints over interview

Another said: “Sorry you hear that you were robbed…glad you’re ok. Good to advise people not to chase after the attacker.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.