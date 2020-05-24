This Morning's Dr Ranj reveals harrowing moments of working on coronavirus frontline

This Morning's Dr Ranj might be one of the smiliest people on television, but he has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Ranj has stepped back from his This Morning role to work on the frontline amidst the crisis in London hospital Guy's and St Thomas' as a paediatric A&E consultant.

In an interview with The Sunday Mirror the telly doc says he "never had any hesitation" about returning to the frontline.

He also added that the "silver lining" is that young people and kids are largely "spared" from how awful it is. However, he admits "there will always be tragedy".

Dr Ranj is working on the NHS frontline (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Eamonn Holmes shares pic of his kids as he admits missing them during lockdown

I have cried with parents.

Dr Ranj working with kids during the crisis

Dr Ranj said: "We've had children in intensive care, some because of coronavirus, and some have sadly passed away.

"The loss of a child is never easy, you can never prepare for it, and the impact on families is devastating.

"People don't realise that doctors and nurses are still human and very much affected by losing a child. I carry it with me, and question whether there was anything else I could have done.

"I have cried with parents. One of the most powerful things we can do as medics is show our humanity, we are in this together.

"Last week I hit a wall, I was feeling sad, my legs felt like lead, and I desperately missed connecting with people."

He revealed he allowed himself to be sad as it's a tough time for everybody.

Other medics working hard

Dr Ranj isn't the only famous face working on the frontline.

Love Island star Dr Alex George has also told how he cries following particularly tough shifts.

This week he shared pictures of him reuniting with his girlfriend for the first time in weeks. They had a picnic, but at a safe two metre distance, following the strict guidelines.

Read more: Princess Charlotte 'may stay home' once schools return

Peter Andre's wife Emily is also a doctor. She has shared her fears of infecting her kids.

She's also told how scared and stressed the NHS staff are, but that the British public's kindess gets them through.

Indeed, Dr Ranj agreed and said: "It's nice to have this 'thank you'."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.