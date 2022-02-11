Alison Hammond said an emotional goodbye to one of her ITV colleagues on This Morning during today’s show (Friday, February 11).

Alison said she was “devastated” to learn that one of the backstage crew members was leaving the show forever today.

What did Alison Hammond say on This Morning?

Alison paid tribute to the Sound Man, Alan, on the show today (Credit: ITV)

It was during today’s show that Alison learned some sad news about the behind-the-scenes crew of This Morning.

The 47-year-old, who was hosting the show alongside Dermot O’Leary, paid an emotional tribute to her ITV colleague.

“Alan, who does all the sound effects and the music and everything is actually leaving. I’m absolutely devastated,” she said.

“Oh, he’s a genius. Where’s he going?” Dermot asked.

“Let’s have some sound – because this is what he does,” Alison said. An emotional piece of music suddenly started playing in the background as Alison looked down the camera sadly.

“He’s leaving today,” she said. “He’s been an amazing member of staff here at This Morning. We just want to say: we love you, we’ll miss you and you have been the best. Thank you.”

“If you do change your mind, Alan, do come back here,” Dermot said. “I don’t think wherever you’re going to go will give you the artistic license to just press any buttons you want.”

Other departures from ITV’s This Morning

Tim, the floor manager, left the show last week (Credit: ITV)

Alan the sound guy’s departure from This Morning comes just days after it was announced that another crew member was leaving.

Last Thursday (February 3), Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson paid tribute to Tim Carr, the show’s floor manager, who was leaving the show that day.

Tim had been working on This Morning for 26 years before his departure on Thursday.

“So Tim, well done you, thank you for all of your hard work,” Holly said.

“Good luck with the next phase, wherever you’re going to, take it and enjoy.”

Tim is set to move to talkTV, the new sport, news, and entertainment channel from News UK.

Piers Morgan is set to have a role on talkTV. He welcomed Tim to talkTV last month in a tweet, calling him the “best floor manager in the business”.

What else happened on This Morning today?

Alison came under fire earlier (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on the show today, Alison was slammed by viewers for a cheeky question she asked during an interview.

Alison and Dermot welcomed Terzel and Wilson Rasmus from Cape Town onto the show. Terzel and Wilson are married and have a 51-year age gap between them. Terzel is 29, whilst Wilson is 80.

Toward the end of the interview, Alison asked a risqé question that had everyone laughing.

“Terzel, is everything good in the bedroom?” Alison asked, as her co-host hung his head, trying not to laugh.

“Many friends always ask that question and I always say I’m not going to talk about it,” Wilson said. “But what I can say is, we have no problems.”

Terzel and Wilson may have seen the funny side of Alison’s grilling, but some viewers didn’t.

“Wtf Alison? What business is that to any of us?” one viewer asked.

Alison and Dermot will be hosting This Morning next week.