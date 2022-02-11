This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be presenting the show next week.

Regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking time off for half-term.

This means viewers will get to see more of Alison and Dermot from Monday (February 14).

Dermot and Alison will host This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

Who is hosting This Morning next week?

Alison and Dermot revealed they’ll be hosting the daytime show next week.

Speaking at the end of today’s programme, Alison said: “We’re here all next week to keep you company for half term.”

Dermot added: “Yeah on Monday’s show, Marti Pellow is helping you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a performance of his biggest hits.”

Phil and Holly are off next week for half-term (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to host next week

Alison continued: “And we’re also going to have The Masked Singer on the show, they’re going to be live in the studio.”

Dermot said: “All with us on Monday from 10. Thanks a lot, have a good weekend!”

Viewers had a mixed reaction to the news and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One said: “Alison and Dermot next week,” followed by a happy face emoji.

A couple asked about Ruth Langsford.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

One wrote: “Is Ruth still a presenter? She never seems to get any shifts when Holly or Phil are off.”

A third complained: “No @RuthieeL again for half team next week @thismorning you’re getting a joke now.”

Last week, Holly returned to the show after just over two weeks off.

She was filming for new BBC show Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival, which she’ll host alongside Lee Mack.

Meanwhile, Phil had some time off last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair were back from Tuesday this week, but will be off again from Monday.

On yesterday’s show, Holly celebrated her 41st birthday.

Phil surprised her with birthday cocktails and a special gift – a piece of the moon.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

