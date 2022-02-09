This Morning host Holly Willoughby jokingly said she expects an “angry email” as she reunited with Phillip Schofield on today’s show.

Phil finally made his return to the daytime show today after being forced to miss the programme due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Holly and Phil looked delighted to reunite again today.

Phil returned to This Morning today! (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning

As they opened the show, the duo joked about licking each other’s faces.

Phil told Holly: “You realise I am now antibodied up. You could lick my face.”

If you didn’t know, Holly previously joked she would lick Phil’s face on their first This Morning once social distancing ends.

Holly touched Phil after he said he was “bulletproof for 90 days allegedly” (Credit: ITV)

Holly said on today’s show: “I know, I know. I actually could. I’d be scared somebody might come in and pull us apart.

“You’re now like…”

Phil said: “I’m bulletproof for 90 days allegedly.”

Mum-of-three Holly then started touching Phil as he said: “Yeah, you can do that.”

Holly joked about receiving an “angry” email (Credit: ITV)

Holly said: “That’s my beginning bit. Let’s see if we get a very angry email now!

“We’ll work up to licking,” as the pair burst into laughter.

Phil said: “We must point out, if you don’t know any of this conversation, ages ago, months ago Holly said that when we can finally sit together ‘I’m going to lick your face.'”

Holly added: “We’re still not officially allowed to are we?!”

What else did Phil and Holly say?

Phil replied, “I don’t think so,” to which Holly said, “Not yet. I feel like it’s soon”.

Viewers felt thrilled to have Holly and Phil back together on the show today.

He’s been replaced by Alison Hammond, Vernon Kay, Rochelle Humes and Josie Gibson on the show the last week.

One viewer gushed: “So love the chemistry between Phil and Holly. The dream team.”

