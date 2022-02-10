Holly Willoughby turned 41 today (Thursday, February 10) and she wore a special birthday dress on This Morning to celebrate.

However, some viewers of the show were less than impressed with the presenter’s birthday get-up and took to Twitter to complain.

Holly Willoughby’s birthday

The star wore a colourful dress on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Holly‘s birthday was never going to go unnoticed on This Morning.

As soon as the show started, the star and her co-host, Phillip Schofield, had some custom-made birthday cocktails.

The duo were guided on how to make the cocktail, named The Willoughby, by a barman in Mayfair. The cocktail contained Holly’s favourite tipple – Tequila.

Read more: This Morning viewers left feeling ‘sick’ by woman with custard phobia

“I’m definitely better at drinking them than making them…but that is so nice, thank you,” Holly said once she’d completed her cocktail.

Phillip then surprised Holly with a (literally) out-of-this-world present – a genuine piece of the moon.

Thanks to the Leicester Space Centre, Holly and Phillip were able to hold a piece of the moon in their hands.

“I can’t believe it. Who’s allowed me to do this? Look, I’ve got the moon in my hand. That is amazing,” an amazed Holly gushed.

What did viewers say?

Holly’s dress was a source of mockery by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

It wasn’t the special birthday present or drinks that This Morning viewers were talking about online, though – it was Holly’s dress.

Holly wore a very colourful floral dress on today’s show, however, some viewers weren’t fans of it. Many even said it looked like curtains from the 70s!

“Going to be honest Holly’s dress isn’t flattering on her,” one viewer said.

“Just turned on #ThisMorning to see Holly wearing our 1960s curtains,” another tweeted.

“Looking at Holly’s dress, I’ve just realised my Nan had curtains in exactly the same pattern in the ’70s!” another said.

However, many viewers seemed to like what Holly was wearing today!

“Holly’s looking fire today. That dress wow!” one viewer said.

“Holly looks lovely today,” another said.

Holly turns 41

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

As well as having a whole segment dedicated to her birthday on today’s show, Holly also took to Instagram to post about it too.

In a post for her 7.6 million followers to see, Holly, wearing her colorful dress, stands laughing next to some balloons.

“It’s my birthday!!!!!! Eek! 41 today… see you on @thismorning at 10am,” she captioned the post. She also tagged Ted Baker, where she got the dress from.

Over 170k people have liked the post, and thousands of Holly’s fans and followers commented too.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby expects ‘angry email’ as Phillip Schofield returns

“Happy birthday huntyyyyy,” Maya Jama wrote. “Appy birfday [Sic],” Celebrity Juice star Leigh Francis commented.

“Happy birthday sweetheart. Health happiness fun and frolics,” Vanessa Feltz said.

Holly also posted a picture of herself in the This Morning studio later on.

“13 years of birthdays on my favourite show… thank you @thismorning for always making it so special,” she said.

What did you think of Holly Willoughby’s birthday dress? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.