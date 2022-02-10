This Morning viewers left feeling ‘sick’ by woman with custard phobia

On This Morning today, viewers were left feeling sick as a woman climbed into a bath full of custard after curing her phobia.

Michelle appeared in the studio to take on the challenge after spending time with Nik and Eva Speakman to overcome her phobia of the dessert.

Michelle had previously called into the show’s phone-in segment to get help for her phobia of custard.

The Speakmans treated Michelle in therapy (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

She had told Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes that custard made her retch and she even struggled to say the word itself.

On Thursday’s show, Michelle joined Phil, Holly Willoughby and the Speakmans to discuss her phobia.

During the segment, the Speakmans were seen with Michelle in Asda.

Michelle could finally eat custard (Credit: ITV)

They had a custard stand set up for Michelle but within minutes she was feeling sick.

Michelle then threw up before her therapy with Nik and Eva began.

Speaking about the root cause of her phobia, Michelle said she was fed custard at her Catholic school.

She explained: “It just made me retch and I couldn’t eat it. The nuns would literally pull my head back and put it in my mouth.”

Michelle showed off her custard tattoo (Credit: ITV)

After therapy with Nik and Eva, Michelle was given a small bowl of custard to try.

As she took a mouthful, she admitted: “You know what, that’s nice that.”

The show then cut to the studio as Michelle joined Holly and Phil.

She put herself to the ultimate test as she stepped into a bath tub filled with custard.

Michelle has even gone as far as to get a tattoo of a spoonful of custard alongside the words “custard lady”.

What did viewers think?

However, viewers watching felt sick themselves over Michelle sitting in a bath of custard.

One said on Twitter: “Good grief do they have to keep playing that sound of her throwing up?? That’s making me feel sick alone!”

Another wrote: “Never mind her wretching at the sound of the word ‘custard’ it’s making me feel sick seeing her in that bath of it.”

A third added: “Sick in Asda on the floor not very hygienic on TV. Then all of a sudden you’re cured with the Speakmans lying in a bath of custard don’t believe it you have now put me off custard,” alongside a GIF which read “I feel sick”.

