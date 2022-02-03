holly willoughby on this morning
This Morning: Holly Willoughby leads tributes as colleague leaves show

Alison Hammond also paid tribute on Twitter

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning host Holly Willoughby paid tribute to a colleague today as they marked their final day on the show.

On Thursday’s show, it was revealed that floor manager Tim would be leaving after 26 years on the daytime programme.

After trying chef Phil Vickery‘s crumble today, Holly and co-star Josie Gibson paid tribute to Tim.

holly willoughby and josie gibson on this morning
Holly paid tribute to Tim on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say on This Morning?

The presenter said: “We’ve all had ours, there’s a spare one there, it’s not spare actually because that one is going to our floor manager Tim who has been a resident at This Morning for 26 years and today is his last show.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby replaced by Rochelle Humes again 

“So Tim, well done you, thank you for all of your hard work.

“Good luck with the next phase, wherever you’re going to, take it and enjoy.”

holly willoughby and josie gibson pay tribute to colleague on this morning
Tim was marking his last day as a floor manager on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie added: “Enjoy that Tim.”

Applause then filled the studio for Tim.

Over on social media, fellow host Alison Hammond paid tribute to Tim.

Alison, who usually hosts the show on Fridays with Dermot O’Leary, wrote on Twitter: “Gonna miss you @timcarrfm.

“Have an amazing last day on @thismorning. You have watched me from my first day to now! Good luck in your new job.”

She included a photo of herself, Tim and Rochelle Humes on the show this week.

Holly returns today

Holly returned to This Morning today after more than two weeks off.

She’s been busy filming for a new BBC show, Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival.

She will be hosting the show with Lee Mack.

The programme sees a group of celebrities embark on an adventure of self-improvement.

holly willoughby and josie gibson on this morning
Holly returned to This Morning today after two weeks off (Credit: ITV)

They will face a string of unique tests and challenges of mental strength.

It will all be under the guidance of Wim Hof, aka ‘The Iceman’.

Read more: This Morning fans issue plea to Holly Willoughby after ‘grateful’ star takes time out

Holly admitted today that while she didn’t do many tough challenges being host, she did try out cold showers.

But she only lasted 10 minutes!

She revealed the show will air sometime later this year.

