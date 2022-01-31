Holly Willoughby was missing from This Morning today as viewers were greeted with Rochelle Humes co-presenting the show alongside Phillip Schofield.

Many expected to see Holly back presenting the show after two weeks away. Plenty took to Twitter to complain.

No Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Holly hasn’t been on This Morning since January 13 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers were left confused today when Holly failed to return to the show.

The 40-year-old star has been absent from the show for the last two weeks as she’s away filming another show.

The other show in question is Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival, which is set to air on BBC One later this year. The show, which Holly is co-presenting alongside Lee Mack, will see celebrities being put through challenging tasks in “Europe’s harshest conditions”.

In Holly’s absence from This Morning, ex-The Saturdays star Rochelle has been co-hosting the show alongside Phillip.

The 32-year-old posted a video of herself being driven to the ITV television studios this morning on her Instagram story. She also gave fans a glimpse of her This Morning call sheet before today’s show.

Whilst Rochelle’s 2.2 million followers on Instagram won’t have been surprised to see the star hosting This Morning today, those who don’t follow her certainly were!

What did viewers say about Holly Willoughby’s absence from This Morning?

Rochelle hosted the show again today (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers were confused at the fact that Holly hadn’t returned to host the show today.

“#Thismorning I thought Holly was off for 2 weeks, isn’t this Rochelle’s 3rd week?” one viewer tweeted.

“Is Holly still away filming her new show? Poor woman must be knackered,” another said.

“Still no Holly thought she was back this week,” a third wrote.

Other viewers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at Rochelle hosting the show again.

“How long is this (supposed) two weeks without Holly going to be??? I thought we were rid of Rochelle??” one tweeted.

“Why do they always have Rochelle to replace Holly, when Josie [Gibson] is a much better presenter? IMO,” another said.

“#ThisMorning nooooooooooo!!!! Not another week of Rochelle what is wrong with you? Listen to your viewers,” a third said.

Some were happy to see Rochelle again though! “#ThisMorning Yay Rochelle till Thursday then Alison [Hammond] on Friday,” one said.

“I prefer Rochelle to Holly,” another said.

Rochelle returns to This Morning

As well as the Instagram stories she posted, Rochelle announced she was returning to host This Morning with an Instagram post too.

In the post, Rochelle can be seen showing off her outfit for today’s show. “Happy Monday…I hope you’ve had a good weekend,” she captioned the post. She then let her followers know that the show begins at 10 a.m.

Plenty of her 2.2 million followers flooded the comments letting the star know how good she looked.

However, some took to the comments to ask the 32-year-old when Holly was coming back to host This Morning.

“Where’s Holly?” one asked.

“Holly been off for three weeks now,” another said.

“Thought Holly was back today,” a third commented.

It was confirmed at the beginning of January that Rochelle would be hosting This Morning for “a few weeks” in Holly’s absence. It remains to be seen when the 40-year-old will return.