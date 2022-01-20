Holly Willoughby fans have issued a plea to the This Morning star as her absence from the ITV daytime show continues.

The presenter took to Instagram to share a selfie with fans on Thursday (January 20).

While many complimented the star on how she was looking, others used the opportunity to demand she make a return to the show.

Holly Willoughby’s fans begged the star to return underneath her Instagram post (Credit: Splashnews)

Why isn’t Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning?

Holly is currently taking a break from the show to film a series for the BBC.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby replaced as fans fume

As a result, she’s been replaced on This Morning by Rochelle Humes.

On her first day, Rochelle told viewers: “Can’t wait to hang out,” replied Rochelle. “Keeping her seat warm.”

What did Holly post on Instagram?

Holly shared a fresh-faced selfie and captioned it: “As Bette Davis said … ‘Oh, don’t let’s ask for the moon. We’ve already got the stars’ … Tempting though…”

After she posted the snap, fans rushed to comment, urging the star to come back soon.

One wrote: “When are you coming back on This Morning? We miss you and it’s going a bit crazy without you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

A second said: “We are missing you so much on This Morning”.

“Come back on This Morning, it’s boring without you,” said a third follower.

While a fourth added: “Come back please!”

When will Holly return?

Holly is currently filming Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival with comedian Lee Mack.

Read more: This Morning fans all make the same complaint about Phil’s behaviour during Spin to Win

The TV series will feature a host of UK celebs taking on Europe’s harshest conditions in a bid to tackle their demons.

Rochelle is covering for Holly for two weeks, so the star is expected to return to the show on Monday January 31.

Holly Willoughby keeps fans up to date with her goings-on via Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

However, despite taking time off from This Morning, Holly is still presenting Dancing On Ice.

According to an insider, Holly is grateful to have been given the chance to take some time off from her daytime duties so she can follow her passions.

“She absolutely loves This Morning and her on-screen partnership with Phillip, so isn’t going anywhere long-term,” they told The Sun.

“She’s just grateful ITV bosses are giving her the freedom to do her own projects.”

Are you missing Holly on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.