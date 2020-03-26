Dr Hilary Jones moved to tears by coronavirus nurse who went viral after breaking down over greedy panic buying

Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones admitted he has been moved to tears by nurse Dawn Bilbrough .

The heroic NHS worker went viral last week after posting a video about coronavirus panic buying.

Earlier today (March 26), she appeared on the ITV breakfast show via video link.

Dr Hilary Jones was visibly moved on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Commenting on the Facebook video she shared, Dr Hilary told Dawn: "It moved me to tears and made me feel so angry about what some people were doing. You are our heroes.

"I wanted to reach out and give you a virtual hug. "

Dr Hilary went on to say that her video had made a difference as people are now "putting NHS workers at the forefront of their volunteering".

In fact, after the government made a plea to the public to volunteer with the NHS last night, half a million signed up.

This is double the target the NHS was hoping for.

Pointing out the role she had to play in putting things into perspective for the public, Dr Hilary praised Dawn.

'We are worried people in the UK are not taking this seriously. People are going to die.'



Critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough calls for everyone to follow government advice to stay at home and save lives. pic.twitter.com/AzbmjQ24Ol — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 26, 2020

Sadly, since posting her viral video, Dawn revealed that she has been self-isolating as she is showing symptoms of coronavirus.

In a shocking segment, she appealed to Good Morning Britain viewers to stay indoors and expressed concern that the UK is still not taking the coronavirus advice seriously enough.

She urged: "People are going to die. You need to stay indoors. You need to save lives."

The critical care nurse who is now experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 begged people to protect the NHS.

TV medic Dr Hilary praised the nurse's plea.

Dr Hilary Jones praised nurse Dawn Bilbrough on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

The latest figures from public health authorities on the spread of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom show 9,529 confirmed cases.

Experts fear the number could be much higher, due to the country's lack of testing.

News came today that coronavirus home testing kits will soon be available in the UK in a matter of days, rather than weeks or months as predicted.

If you think you may have symptoms of this deadly virus, please read Dr Hilary's advice or his coronavirus questions answered.

