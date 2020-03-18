Good Morning Britain fans praise 'sassy' Dr Hilary Jones as he claps back at Piers Morgan and Vanessa Hudgens

Good Morning Britain fans couldn't get enough of Dr Hilary Jones today (March 18).
Viewers took to Twitter to praise the celebrity doctor as he clapped back at both Piers Morgan and Vanessa Hudgens during discussions about the coronavirus outbreak.
Dr Hilary didn't appear impressed when Piers suggested health officials were dishing out contradictory advice and that the Government should no longer give people a choice when it comes to isolation.
Clapping back, the doctor told the host: "Well, that didn't work in Italy because they just ignored it!"
He then added: "This is an unprecedented time. We've never come. across anything like this in our lifetime. And you're right, we have to take it seriously.
"But by the way, I respect you as a journalist and I think you're right to question every scientific decision but not then to doubt it if it's not the answer you want!"
Ranvir then added: "That is just typical of that I'm alright Jack attitude – I'm alright, I haven't got any underlying health conditions."
However, it was Dr Hilary's response that won over Twitter: "Anybody that says like five times in the same sentence should be ignored anyway. That's my take."
One fan tweeted: "Best comment ever!"
Another then added: "Dr Hilary is an actual legend! The voice of calm and reason. So thankful for him! @gmb @DrHilaryJones."
Moments later, a third wrote: "Dr. Hilary bringing the sass #GMB #like #VanessaHudgens."