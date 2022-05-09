Dennis Waterman tragically died over the weekend, with daughter Hannah Waterman today (May 9) paying tribute to her beloved dad.

The British actor was one of the country’s most recognisable faces on the small screen.

Dennis died on Sunday afternoon (May 8) with his wife Pam by his side during his final moments.

A statement from the family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain.

“The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Now Hannah has broken her silence with a heartfelt tribute to her dad on social media.

Who was Dennis Waterman and what did he star in?

Dennis Waterman was born in London. He learned his craft at the Corona Theatre School and was later invited to join Stratford’s Royal Shakespeare Company.

He went on to find fame in his teens in William, the BBC’s adaptation of Just William. After that, his career quickly took off.

He became one of the UK’s most popular actors of his generation in the 70s when he played Detective George Carter opposite John Thaw in ITV’s police drama The Sweeney.

His career continued to thrive for decades, and he scored another major role in New Tricks in 2003 playing Gerry Standing.

The hugely popular series aired for 12 years and cemented Dennis as one of the country’s most recognisable actors.

His co-star Amanda Redman was too upset over his death to respond to messages today, her daughter posted on Twitter.

Some of his other major TV roles included ITV’s Where The Heart Is and BBC shows The Canterbury Tales and Moses Jones.

Opening up about his more serious role in Moses Jones, Dennis said he was glad the public got to see a new side to him.

“I really enjoyed it, because it was a very different kind of character – and that’s important,” he said in 2009.

“On television in Britain, I’m sort of the cheeky chappie, everybody’s mate, but I’ve never played anything like that in the theatre. It’s strange that you get cast as different things in different parts of the media.”

His last film role was in Never Too Late in 2020.

In January 1991, Dennis came close to derailing his career when he was banned from driving for three years.

It followed his second drink-driving conviction within the space of just four years.

What did Dennis Waterman sing?

Waterman had other tricks up his sleeve too.

He became known for singing the theme songs to his shows.

He scored a top five hit with I Could Be So Good For You, the theme song for Minder.

Dennis also had number one hits in Australia and New Zealand too. He also sang over the titles for New Tricks and two lesser successes, On the Up and Stay Lucky.

The actor released three albums during his career, including Downwind of Angels in 1976 and So Good For You in 1980.

Who was Dennis Waterman married to?

Dennis married several times during his life.

He was most famously married to Coronation Street star Rula Lenska from 1987 until they divorced in 1998.

His first marriage was to Penny Dixon. They wed in 1972 but went their separate ways in 1976.

Dennis then married actress Patricia Maynard, from 1977 till 1987, who he had two daughters with – Hannah and Julia.

Dennis Waterman was one of the UK’s most recognisable faces (Credit: Cover Images)

The actor sparked controversy in 2012 when he admitted that he had hit Rula once during their marriage.

“It’s not difficult for a woman to make a man hit her, he said at the time.

“She certainly wasn’t a beaten wife, she was hit and that’s different.”

Dennis went on to marry his wife, Pam, in 2011, and they were together until his death in 2022.

Who is his daughter?

One of his daughters is actress Hannah Waterman, best known for her role as Ian Beale’s wife Laura in EastEnders.

She played the role from 2000 to 2004, before being killed off after falling down the stairs.

Her mother and fellow actress Patricia Maynard played Laura’s mum in EastEnders for a couple of episodes in 2001.

Hannah later starred in shows such as Doctors and Holby City, and The Bill and had a recurring role in New Tricks alongside her father.

Hannah married fellow EastEnders actor Ricky Groves in 2006, however, they parted ways in 2010. She now lives in Australia with her husband, Huw Higginson, and their son Jack.

Hannah Waterman’s tribute to her dad

Earlier today (May 9), Hannah took to Instagram to break her silence on her dad’s death.

She shared a black-and-white picture of Dennis holding her as a baby.

She said: “Me and my Dad! Gosh how I loved him.”

How did Dennis Waterman die?

Dennis Waterman’s family announced that he had died on May 8, 2022.

However, at the time no reason was given for his passing.

Are Dennis Waterman and Pete Waterman brothers?

Dennis had eight siblings – Allen Waterman, Joy Waterman, Ken Waterman, Myrna Waterman, Norma Waterman, Peter Waterman, Stella Waterman and Vera Waterman.

He is not related to music producer Pete Waterman, despite sharing the same last name.

Why did Dennis Waterman leave Minder?

In 1989, Dennis announced he had decided to leave the series behind.

He said at the time that he felt his character had run its course, and that it was becoming harder for the writers to come up with worthy storylines.

Why did Dennis Waterman leave New Tricks?

New Tricks ended following the departure of the last original cast member, Dennis Waterman.

He decided to leave the series following the loss of the other original cast members and the chemistry they had together.

What was his net worth?

Dennis amassed quite the fortune during his illustrious 60-year career.

He is believed to have had a net worth of around £4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The actor began building his fortune at just 12 years old when he scored his first acting gig in the movie Night Train for Inverness.

Dennis Waterman in Little Britain

The actor became so recognised that he was parodied in the beloved sketch show series Little Britain.

He was caricatured by David Walliams in sketches where he visits his agent looking for parts.

However, he would end up turning them down because he was unable to “write the theme tune and sing the theme tune”.

Dennis took the parody well, and in 2006 he made an appearance in the Comic Relief edition of Little Britain.

Stars pay tribute to the New Tricks actor

Following his death, numerous celebrities who were fans of the actor paid tribute to the star.

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles tweeted: “I played golf on a tour to Bermuda with Dennis Waterman – I’m not much of a golfer – he was – but it was time spent with him between rounds that were well worth the trip. A genuinely lovely guy. RIP.”

“Myself and my Phoenix Nights castmates used to sing the theme tune to Minder on tour and on the Karaoke!” said comedian Paddy McGuiness.

“Gutted I never got to meet him, always wanted to be Terry McCann. Another icon from my childhood is gone. RIP Dennis Waterman.”

Sky News presenter Kay Burley wrote: “RIP Dennis Waterman. A brilliant actor who was a staple on our screens throughout the 70s and 80s. Loved The Sweeney. Loved Minder more. He was 74.”

