Dennis Waterman’s New Tricks co-star Amanda Redman ‘can’t respond’ to messages as grief ‘too personal’

Dennis Waterman’s New Tricks co-star, Amanda Redman, is unable to speak about her friend’s death as the grief is too “personal”.

Amanda’s daughter, Emily, took to Twitter last night (Sunday, May 9) to share the update with her mother’s fans and followers.

Dennis passed away yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dennis Waterman death

Yesterday it was announced that Dennis had passed away at the age of 74.

A statement was released confirming his death.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain,” they said.

It then went on to say that he had died with his wife, Pam, by his side.

“The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time,” they added.

Dennis had an acting career that spanned over 60 years. He appeared in shows like Minder, Colditz, and New Tricks.

Amanda is grieving her co-star’s death (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Amanda Redman on Dennis Waterman’s death

Following the news that Dennis had passed away, tributes began pouring in from his fans and co-stars.

However, one co-star who didn’t pay tribute was Amanda.

Dennis and Amanda shared the screen for 10 years in New Tricks – a long-running police procedural drama on BBC One.

Amanda’s daughter, Emily, tweeted from her mother’s Twitter account yesterday, providing fans with an update on how her mum was doing following Dennis’ death.

“Hi everyone, it’s Emily (Amanda’s daughter). She has seen and is grateful for your messages but can’t respond – the grief is too personal and private,” she wrote.

“Thank you for understanding. E x,” she added.

Tributes poured in for Dennis (Credit: UKTV / YouTube)

Tributes for Dennis

Plenty of Amanda’s 19.6k followers took to the replies to pass on their condolences, as well as pay to pay tribute to Dennis.

“Take care Amanda and Emily. Dennis Waterman was a legend and I know you were great mates. New Tricks with you two on was compelling for me. RIP Dennis,” one of her followers wrote.

“Your mum doesn’t owe us a statement. It totally understandable to need time and peace,” another told Emily.

“I am so sorry for your mother’s loss. As a New Tricks fan, I could see the rapport, trust and friendship between them shining from the screen. It was in a large part what made New Tricks such a successful programme,” a third said.

“Sending so much love to all of your family right now the unbelievable #DennisWaterman will be truly missed and never forgotten,” another wrote.

