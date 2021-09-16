Claudia Colby in Coronation Street: Where has she been and what else has Rula Lenska starred in?

Claudia Colby in Coronation Street is the glamorous hairstylist ex of Ken Barlow, and former business rival of Audrey Roberts.

She was behind Ken’s move to Stillwaters retirement complex, and like many of Corrie’s older cast members, she’s not been see on our screens for a while.

But Claudia’s back in tonight’s episode, as the residents of Weatherfield gather to pay tribute to nosy newsagent Norris Cole.

Who plays Claudia Colby in Coronation Street?

Claudia Colby in Coronation Street is played by television and film legend Rula Lenska.

Rula was born in a Polish refugee camp in Hertfordshire not long after the end of the Second World War.

Her parents – who were members of Polish nobility – settled in Britain and made it their home.

Rula (pictured here at the Women Of The Year Lunch and Awards 2019 at The Royal Lancaster Hotel) has been on our screens for many years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After getting her big break in the television show Rock Follies, Rula went on to star on British television throughout the seventies right up to the present day.

From Casualty to One Foot in the Grave, to Robin Of Sherwood and Jackanory, she’s barely been off our screens!

In 2002 she had a guest role in EastEnders as Krystle Cummings – Frank Butcher’s girlfriend. And in 2009, she joined Coronation Street as Claudia, an old frenemy of Audrey Roberts.

Rula stayed in Corrie for two years, then left to join the stage show Calendar Girls.

But Rula (and Claudia!) returned in 2018.

Rula also made headlines when she took part in Celebrity Big Brother, and former MP George Galloway pretended to be her cat.

Claudia’s arrival in Coronation Street

Claudia was an old friend of Audrey Roberts. It was Claudia who brought conman Lewis Archer into Audrey’s life (and the life of Audrey’s daughter Gail Rodwell).

Claudia introduced Audrey to conman Lewis Archer (Credit: ITV)

Claudia and Audrey fell out when Claud started a romance with widower Marc Selby.

She didn’t know he was a cross-dresser, but Audrey did. Claudia couldn’t deal with the news, or Audrey keeping secrets, and the pair’s friendship seemed to be over.

Claudia returns

After their row, the pair made up and Audrey mentioned Claudia a few times – especially when she spent her 75th birthday getting blotto with Claud instead of going to the special party Nick had arranged at Nick’s Bistro.

Claudia reappeared in Coronation Street in 2018 with plans to take over the hairdressing world (in Weatherfield, at least!).

She poached Audrey’s best stylist Maria Connor and then embarked on a romance with Ken Barlow.

Claudia and Ken were an item for a while (Credit: ITV)

Claudia convinced Ken to move with her to Stillwaters, the swanky retirement complex close to Weatherfield.

But though Ken agreed he wasn’t happy there, and the pair eventually split. Ken moved back to the cobbles and Claudia stayed put.

Claudia poached Maria from Audrey’s (Credit: ITV)

We’re hoping, though, that we’ll be seeing more of her on the Street now she’s back. She’s always good for some drama!



