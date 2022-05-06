Loose Women viewers praised Tom Parker‘s ‘brave’ widow Kelsey today as she made an appearance on the show.

Kelsey opened up about losing her “soulmate” Tom following his tragic death in March.

Tom died at the age of 33 after battling brain cancer, leaving behind Kelsey and their two children.

On Loose Women today, Kelsey recalled Tom’s final days and admitted they were “magical” but “tough”.

Kelsey opened up about her relationship with “soulmate” Tom (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey on Loose Women

Opening up about Tom’s final days in a hospice, Kelsey said: “With Tom, even the final moments were magical.

Read more: Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey reveals daughter’s heartbreaking question following his death

“But it was really, really tough. One of the days I just laid in bed and it just felt like someone had dropped weights on me. I was thinking how can I actually get out of bed this morning?”

Kelsey also revealed she receives ‘signs’ from Tom.

Kelsey was praised by Loose Women viewers today (Credit: ITV)

She said: “He has given me so many signs… car alarms go off at 4 in the morning.

“I’m like, ‘Not 4 in the morning, Tom.’ I do talk to him and that’s a release as well. I can feel him there.”

Kelsey also spoke about her and Tom’s love story, saying they were “soulmates”.

She added: “We loved each other so much, he was my best friend… I found the love of my life at the age of 19 and I’ve spent all these years with him.

“How lucky am I to say I found love? I was so in love with him.”

Viewers praised Kelsey for her appearance on the show on Twitter.

One person said: “Kelsey Parker on @loosewomen today so brave!!! What an amazing woman.”

Another wrote: “Kelsey Parker is a brave, strong and an incredible woman, thinking of her and the little ones everyday.”

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

A third added: “So much love for Kelsey Parker, she’s clearly a very brave woman who had a wonderful marriage with Tom.

“I’m so sorry for her loss but believe watching this that she and the kids will go forward strong.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.