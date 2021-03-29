Dan Walker has opened up on his bitter rivalry with Piers Morgan, following his departure from Good Morning Britain.

The 55-year-old presenter dramatically quit the ITV show after refusing to apologise over his comments about Meghan Markle.

Now, BBC Breakfast host Dan has spoken out about his rival.

Dan Walker has addressed his rivalry with Piers Morgan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Dan Walker say about Piers Morgan?

Over the years, Dan and Piers have fired thinly-veiled shots at each other over their competing shows.

But, during a chat with The Sunday Times, Dan claimed there was a “decent bloke” in Piers.

The BBC reporter said: “Piers [Morgan] and I have had a friendly rivalry, but it has been good for BBC Breakfast and GMB.

I think there is a decent bloke fighting to get out

“He likes to throw a few insults around, but underneath all the froth I think there is a decent bloke fighting to get out.

“They are very different programmes and I’ve always said GMB do a good job.”

In addition, Dan, 44, went on to say how their interviewing styles were “very different.”

Piers quit GMB earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Dan and Piers’ rivalry

Following his departure from GMB, Piers took a swipe at rivals BBC Breakfast over viewing figures.

Viewing figures for Piers’ final appearance on GMB revealed that it beat BBC Breakfast with an audience share of 35.3%.

However, BBC Breakfast had 33.4%.

Read more: Where is Louise Minchin today? BBC Breakfast host replaced by Sally Nugent

Sharing the news on social media, he wrote: “I had one goal when I joined GMB – beat BBC Breakfast in the ratings. On my last day, we did it.

“That was down to the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

“They don’t all agree with me, some don’t even like me, but we were a team… and we won.”

Dan appears on BBC Breakfast alongside Louise Minchin (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Dan didn’t let Piers’ exit go unnoticed.

At the time, he responded to the news on Twitter.

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals ex-wife sent message of support

Dan tweeted: “Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan.

“If you’d like to come on the UK’s number 1 breakfast show to talk about it… we could make some space for you in the morning.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.