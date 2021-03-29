BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin was notably missing from the morning show today (March 29). But where is she?

The 52-year-old presenter usually appears alongside Dan Walker every Monday to Wednesday.

However, Sally Nugent replaced Louise on the programme earlier today.

Louise Minchin is on ‘annual leave’ from BBC Breakfast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where is BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin?

The BBC told ED! that “Louise is on annual leave and will be back next week.”

Louise was also missed from the morning show last week.

And viewers are calling for her to return!

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Where is Louise Minchin??? BBC Breakfast needs her.”

A second said: “I just hope that @louiseminchin is ok.”

Furthermore, a third tweeted Louise: “Missing you on breakfast time x.”

Louise with her BBC Breakfast co-host Dan Walker (Credit: BBC)

In recent months, Louise has been nursing an injured foot.

The TV star broke her foot last year, telling viewers: “I’ve had a foot operation to fix it, it is now on the mend. I’m still on crutches but I’m getting stronger every day.”

Meanwhile, last week, Louise gave a positive update on her recovery process.

She tweeted: “The no longer broken foot is making progress… I am on @Couchto5K week 4, and managed five whole minutes running!”

Sally Nugent stepped in for Louise today (Credit: BBC)

What else has happened on BBC Breakfast?

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty caused controversy following an interview with Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

At the end of their chat, Charlie made a joke about the size of Jenrick’s Union Jack flag.

Naga laughed and also noted that he had a framed picture of The Queen on the wall.

Viewers were quick to complain, and a group of MPs wrote to the head of the BBC demanding the pair apologised.

Naga did apologise for an “offence” caused after liking a number of tweets about the incident.

Furthermore, the pair were replaced by hosts Jon Kay and Rachel Burden last week.

