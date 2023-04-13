Clive Owen makes sad plea to trolls over ex Amanda in first TV appearance since split

Clive Owen was interviewed on Lorraine today (Thursday April 13) in his first TV appearance since splitting from wife Amanda.

The stars of Our Yorkshire Farm married in 2000 and share nine children together. However, they announced their separation in June 2022.

Amanda has been in the headlines recently following allegations she has been ‘living a double life’.

Clive Owen opened up about his marriage split on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV.com)

But now Clive has broken his silence on the breakup, admitting he had a “massive part to play” in his marriage coming to an end.

However, Clive – who told Lorraine stand-in host Christine Lampard he wanted to have his say because he doesn’t use social media – also called on online abusers to give Amanda a break.

Clive Owen and Amanda share nine kids together (Credit: ITV.com)

Clive Owen on Lorraine today

Opening up, the 68-year-old insisted any suggestion he should be regarded as “poor Clive” isn’t correct. He reflected on how TV fame affected their lives: “I handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play.”

Clive continued: “When all this was going on, I was ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on.” He added: “It was taking her away I think, and it wasn’t. She was committed and we were all committed but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and behaved badly towards her.”

Clive also said: “I should have been supportive.”

‘I handled it badly and behaved badly towards her’ (Credit: ITV.com)

Clive Owen plea regarding ex Amanda Owen

Channel 5 farmer Clive also noted how he and Amanda remain “in business together” and so they still “spend a lot of time together”. He also credited her as a mum – but appeared to suggest trolls should mind their own business.

I’d love people just to leave her alone. She’s an amazing woman.

Clive added: “The children are amazing, and probably because of her. So what happens is we work together, look after the kids together, she feeds us all and so I think I really believe the kids are great and fine. And there’s so many of them.”

He continued: “I have no plans to do anything, but you never know. And the same with Amanda, she’s busy writing. I’d love people just to leave her alone. She’s an amazing woman.”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

