Amanda and Clive Owen have announced they’re separating as they said they believe it’s the “right choice” for the future of their family.

The pair star in Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm with their nine children.

Last year, Amanda and Clive explained that they were going through a “rocky patch”.

On Thursday, the pair issued a statement to confirm their split and ask for privacy during this “difficult time”.

It read: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

The statement added: “We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.

“Amanda and Clive Owen.”

It comes after the pair opened up about their “rocky patch” last year.

In a statement published by The Sun, Amanda and Clive said at the time: “With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

“We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect.”

They added: “Unfortunately the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through.

“We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this.”

When did Amanda and Clive meet?

The pair reportedly met in 1996.

They tied the knot in 2000. They have nine children together.

Amanda often keeps fans updated with her family and farm work on her Instagram.

