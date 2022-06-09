Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen is “excited” as she lands a new job in Suffolk at Latitude festival.

The shepherdess will be trading her farming tools for kitchen utensils as she will appear as a guest cook at The Guest Chef.

Amanda can’t wait to put her cooking skills to the test and share her family recipes with festival-goers.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess takes a new job away from her farm (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen new job

Amanda has announced that she will appear as a guest cook at The Guest Chef at Latitude as part of it’s huge foodie lineup.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess will join the likes of Gary Lineker, Judi Love and Georgina Hayden at the festival.

Each guest chef will collaborate with social pantry to present a lineup of menus in their own unique style.

Festival-goers will then try their exciting recipes inside the new restaurant.

Amanda is also set to speak about buying good, seasonal ingredients as well as revealing her family recipes.

The Guest Chef will offer a dinner service across three days, with Amanda taking her spot on the final day.

Amanda Owen is excited to start her new job at The Guest Chef (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Our Yorkshire Farm news

Amanda said in a statement that she’s thrilled about her new cooking gig in Suffolk.

She said: “I am excited to have been asked to design one of the first-ever Guest Chef menus at Latitude Festival this year.

“When I’m cooking for the family at home, I like to make the most of the wonderful season ingredients that are readily available in the shops and won’t break the bank.

“Where our food comes from is equally important to me. So I’m excited that the meat element of my menu will be lamb, born and reared at Ravenseat.

“I hope to create the perfect summer menu to go with what will be a great weekend of music and culture.”

The food festival will take place at Henham Park, Suffolk from July 21 to July 24.

