Amanda Owen on Lorraine / Clive Owen speaking to camera
News

Clive Owen facing ‘biggest challenge’ following claims Amanda had ‘affair’

Amanda and Clive split last year

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Amanda Owen had an affair with a businessman behind Clive Owen’s back, it has recently reported.

Now, a relationship expert has claimed that Clive is now facing his “biggest challenge” in the wake of the bombshell news.

Amanda Owen smirking
Amanda’s ‘double-life’ has been exposed (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen affair exposed

It has recently been revealed that Amanda has moved on with 71-year-old businessman, Robert Davies.

Now, it has been claimed by Davies’ ex-wife that Amanda and Robert have been together for at least five years.

Davies’ ex-wife Yasumi Davies made the claims during an interview with The Sun.

Taking aim at Amanda, she said: “She portrayed herself as a wife and a mother, devoted to family, hard-working and an inspiration to others. But she’s been lying to the British public and living a double life.”

She then continued, saying: “I never imagined she was someone else behind the cameras. The truth has broken my heart and ended my marriage. There is another side to her.”

Clive Owen speaking
What next for Clive? (Credit: Channel 5)

What does Clive do next after Amanda Owen affair?

Recently, a pal of Clive’s claimed that the farmer has “moved on” following the affair.

Now, a relationship expert has weighed in, claiming that Clive is now facing his “biggest challenge” following reports of his ex-wife’s affair.

“Understandably Clive’s friends have come to his defence publicly declaring he has “moved on” and he “accepts” Amanda’s controversial new relationship,” Tina Wilson, Relationship Expert and Wingman Founder, exclusively told ED!

“However, to face such public humiliation will be unnerving I am sure, especially as he can’t simply “cut ties” altogether because of the children,” she then said.

Clive Owen and Amanda Owen looking at each other
Tina says Clive and Amanda have to put the kids first (Credit: Channel 5)

Clive Owen’s next move

The relationship expert then continued, saying: “There is no wrong or right time for Clive to find love again.

“Looking back he probably saw the signs but ignored them and if the claims of a 5-year affair are true then the relationship was obviously over years ago,” she then continued.

“It might be hard for him to trust again after the betrayal he is likely feeling. I fear that may be his biggest challenge when he feels the time is right to find love again. In the meantime he should concentre on self-care, being there for his children and the far.”

I am sure that Clive will put his personal feelings aside and put on a united front.

Tina then went on to say: “Whatever the circumstances Amanda and Clive have children to put before their own needs so I am sure for the sake of the children they will work in harmony on the farm as it provides an essential income for their 11 children.

“For that reason, I am sure that Clive will put his personal feelings aside and put on a united front.”

ED! has contacted Amanda and Clive’s reps for comment.

Read more: Amanda Owen ‘affair’ claims came as ‘no great shock’ to estranged husband Clive, it’s claimed

Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen Shares Her Cooking Tips For Thrifty Family Dinners | This Morning

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know

Related Topics

Amanda Owen Clive Owen Exclusives Our Yorkshire Farm

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Dean Andrew at the soap awards and, in a bubble, Will Taylor
Emmerdale star Dean Andrews delighted as he shares joyful baby news
Paul O'Grady speaks on This Morning
Paul O’Grady ‘disappointed’ with the way he was treated by the BBC in last months of his life, pal claims
Ranvir Singh presenting Lorraine and Richard Madeley hosting GMB
Richard Madeley mocks Ranvir Singh with remark about her appearance today
Madeleine McCann wearing pink and Julia Wandelt in pink smiling
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl finally gets answers as she shares her DNA test results
Dr Fia Johansson and Julia Wandelt
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl’s DNA results explained amid shock development
Kerry Katona looking shocked on Loose Women
Kerry Katona makes heartbreaking admission about her children needing therapy: ‘They get treated differently’