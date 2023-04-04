Clive Owen facing ‘biggest challenge’ following claims Amanda had ‘affair’

Amanda Owen had an affair with a businessman behind Clive Owen’s back, it has recently reported.

Now, a relationship expert has claimed that Clive is now facing his “biggest challenge” in the wake of the bombshell news.

Amanda’s ‘double-life’ has been exposed (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen affair exposed

It has recently been revealed that Amanda has moved on with 71-year-old businessman, Robert Davies.

Now, it has been claimed by Davies’ ex-wife that Amanda and Robert have been together for at least five years.

Davies’ ex-wife Yasumi Davies made the claims during an interview with The Sun.

Taking aim at Amanda, she said: “She portrayed herself as a wife and a mother, devoted to family, hard-working and an inspiration to others. But she’s been lying to the British public and living a double life.”

She then continued, saying: “I never imagined she was someone else behind the cameras. The truth has broken my heart and ended my marriage. There is another side to her.”

What next for Clive? (Credit: Channel 5)

What does Clive do next after Amanda Owen affair?

Recently, a pal of Clive’s claimed that the farmer has “moved on” following the affair.

Now, a relationship expert has weighed in, claiming that Clive is now facing his “biggest challenge” following reports of his ex-wife’s affair.

“Understandably Clive’s friends have come to his defence publicly declaring he has “moved on” and he “accepts” Amanda’s controversial new relationship,” Tina Wilson, Relationship Expert and Wingman Founder, exclusively told ED!

“However, to face such public humiliation will be unnerving I am sure, especially as he can’t simply “cut ties” altogether because of the children,” she then said.

Tina says Clive and Amanda have to put the kids first (Credit: Channel 5)

Clive Owen’s next move

The relationship expert then continued, saying: “There is no wrong or right time for Clive to find love again.

“Looking back he probably saw the signs but ignored them and if the claims of a 5-year affair are true then the relationship was obviously over years ago,” she then continued.

“It might be hard for him to trust again after the betrayal he is likely feeling. I fear that may be his biggest challenge when he feels the time is right to find love again. In the meantime he should concentre on self-care, being there for his children and the far.”

I am sure that Clive will put his personal feelings aside and put on a united front.

Tina then went on to say: “Whatever the circumstances Amanda and Clive have children to put before their own needs so I am sure for the sake of the children they will work in harmony on the farm as it provides an essential income for their 11 children.

“For that reason, I am sure that Clive will put his personal feelings aside and put on a united front.”

ED! has contacted Amanda and Clive’s reps for comment.

