Rumours Amanda Owen had an ‘affair’ for five years behind husband Clive’s back hit the headlines last week.

It was alleged that Amanda has been “living a double life” by the jilted wife of her reported new lover, businessman Robert Davies. However, a friend of her husband Clive, with whom she starred on Our Yorkshire Farm, has now spoken out.

And they have allegedly revealed how Clive is feeling about the headlines following their split last summer. Not only that, but Clive has reportedly been seen on his farm today and has broken his silence on the ‘affair’ claims.

It’s claimed Clive Owen was upbeat when he was spotted on his farm today (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Owen ‘affair’ claims

The 48-year-old farmer has made headlines in recent weeks after it was reported she had been having an affair with 71-year-old Robert Davies. Amanda and Robert have known each other for at least five years, it’s claimed. The pair reportedly met when Amanda hired him to work on her personal website.

Over the weekend, Robert’s devastated jilted wife, Yasumi Davies, has spoken out about their “affair”. She alleged Amanda has been living a “double life”. She also accused the popular star of “lying to the British public”.

‘It hasn’t caused any heartbreak’

With fans of the couple sharing their support for both Clive and Amanda post-split, a friend of Clive’s has alleged that he has “moved on now”. The pal alleged to the Daily Mail that Clive did have a “tough time” when they “first split”.

We’re fine, we’re doing okay, but we’re very busy, there’s a lot to get on with.

They also said: “Over the years he’s had to endure rumours about affairs that Amanda is supposed to have had. Whether they were true or not, it’s something he’s had to live with. It didn’t split them up. But it’s prepared him for the day when she found someone new. It hasn’t come as a great shock that she’s been seeing someone. It certainly hasn’t caused any heartbreak.”

The friend went on to claim that Clive has “reached the end of the road”. And they claimed he “wants to get on with his life”.

They alleged: “Clive has remained so loyal to her for so long but he’s reached the end of the road and now wants to get on with his life. He isn’t seeing anyone himself. But he’s a popular and very well-liked man in the Dales and life is full of possibilities again.”

Claims that Amanda Owen had an affair emerged recently (Credit: Splash News)

‘We’re doing okay’

The paper reports that, earlier today (April 3), Amanda and Clive were seen working together on the farm they share, Ravenseat. It’s lambing season, one of the farming world’s busiest times of the year.

Clive was holding a bacon roll and seemed cheerful when asked how the revelations about Amanda’s new relationship had affected them, it’s claimed. He reportedly said: “We’re fine, we’re doing okay, but we’re very busy, there’s a lot to get on with.”

ED! has contacted Channel 5 and Amanda’s reps for comment.

