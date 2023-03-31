Amanda Owen’s new man ‘blindsided’ wife as he left her for the TV star

News that Amanda Owen has a new man in her life – businessman Robert Davies – has been followed with reports that his wife has been left “devastated” after he left her for the star.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen was married to Clive Owen for 22 years, before the pair split in 2022.

It’s now been reported that Amanda has been “inseparable” from her new beau Robert.

But his wife has reportedly claimed that he had an affair with Amanda.

Farming Lives star Amanda Owen has reportedly been ‘inseparable’ from new man Robert Davies (Credit: Channel 4)

Wife of Robert Davies ‘found letter’ from Amanda Owen

The Mail Online has reported that the wife of Amanda’s new partner, Robert, found a love letter from Amanda.

Friends of Yusami, 56, told the Daily Mail that Robert, 71, left her for Amanda after 12 years of marriage.

She reportedly found the love letter from Amanda last year while cleaning his car.

Amanda and Robert have known each other for at least five years. The pair reportedly met when Amanda hired him to work on her personal website.

She left Japan to move to the UK for Robert and he’s just walked out on her.

The letter apparently had no name, but Yusami asked her husband about the letter.

A friend said: “Yasumi asked Rob for an explanation and he said he had fallen in love with Amanda and that they had been seeing each other for five years.

“She left Japan to move to the UK for Robert and he’s just walked out on her.”

Yusami reportedly left a banking career in Tokyo to move to Yorkshire with Robert.

Robert allegedly ended his relationship with Amanda in March 2022 after an ultimatum from his wife but then left her two months later after rekindling a relationship with the Channel 5 star.

Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda and Clive announced their split last year (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen branded ‘selfish’ in new romance drama

Friends of Robert’s wife added that she thinks Amanda has been “selfish” and “put herself first” with her new romance.

Yusami Davies said in a statement to Mail Online: “I was so surprised and sad to learn about Robert’s relationship with Amanda.

“I had a really lovely life with him. But I really can’t say anymore.”

Amanda and Clive Owen, who have nine children together, announced their split in July 2022.

In a statement at the time they shared: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

