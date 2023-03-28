Amanda Owen warned over ‘romance with new man’ amid ‘fears’ over ‘conflict’ with Clive

Amanda Owen has been warned that starting any new romance could spark a conflict with her ex Clive, by a relationship expert.

She and Clive, who found telly fame on Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm, first announced their surprise separation in June 2022.

They said on Instagram at the time: “Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.”

However, now TV star Amanda reportedly has a new man following her split from her ex-husband.

Reports claim that the 48-year-old has moved on with businessman Robert Davies – who she has known for five years.

Following the reports emerging, a relationship expert has warned that Amanda needs to be careful about how she handles the alleged transition.

TV’s Amanda Owen warned about ‘new man’

“Amanda and Clive seem to have consciously uncoupled but remain close as they share a farm and 9 children,” Tina Wilson, Relationship Expert and Wingman Founder, exclusively told ED!. “Separating and divorcing after 21 years together is big life change and will take time to adjust, therefore as they navigate this new relationship and life, they should not be too hard on each other.

“Co-parenting and managing the farm together will still mean they are very much involved so communication and mutual respect should remain top priority.”

The expert suggested that the dynamics could be tough considering Amanda reportedly knew Robert during her marriage.

Tina said: “Now, Amanda [reportedly] has a new man in her life it may change the once ‘calm’ dynamic of the separation. Especially, since Amanda knew her ‘new man’ whilst she was still married to Clive Owen. It can be difficult being a couple in the public eye with all sorts of interest and speculation surrounding their relationship. All sorts of things may be playing on Clive’s mind.

She added that there will be “pressures” that the TV star must face head-on.

Expert hints at conflict between Amanda and Clive?

Tina added to us: “With the Yorkshire Shepherdess rumoured to be ‘inseparable’ with Robert Davies, Amanda would be wise to ensure her responsibilities remain balanced and when the timing is right to introduce him to her family.

“Otherwise, I fear there may be conflicts with Clive because there might be unfinished business. Both exes should consider each other for the children’s sake and keep everything amicable’.”

It comes after a source alleged to The Sun: “Amanda and Robert have known each other many years — long before her split. Now he travels everywhere with her and they’ve become seemingly inseparable.”

ED! has contacted reps for Amanda for comment.

