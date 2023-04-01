In the latest Amanda Owen news, the Yorkshire Shepherdess has been accused of “living a double life”, by her lover’s jilted wife.

The 48-year-old farmer has made headlines in recent weeks after it was reported she had been having an affair with 71-year-old Robert Davies. Amanda and Robert have known each other for at least five years, it’s claimed. The pair reportedly met when Amanda hired him to work on her personal website.

And now, Robert’s devastated jilted wife, Yasumi Davies, has spoken out about their “affair”, alleging Amanda has been living a “double life”. Yasumi also revealed how she found out about the alleged affair.

Amanda has come under fire from her lover’s jilted wife (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Owen news: Lover’s wife hits out at TV star

In a new interview, Yasumi, an investment banker from Toyko, revealed she found out about the affair when she found a love note in her husband’s car last March. The scribbled message from Amanda is said to have read: “Robert, life is too short and happiness is too rare. I love you.”

She’s been lying to the British public and living a double life.

Yusami reportedly left a banking career in Tokyo to move to Yorkshire with Robert. She then claimed that Robert told her that he and Amanda had been having an affair “for a few years”.

The heartbroken wife, who says she was previously impressed by Amanda and had watched Our Yorkshire Farm, claimed Amanda “didn’t care” about how she felt. She added that she failed to show any compassion.

Amanda Owen ‘living a double life’ says lover’s wife

“She portrayed herself as a wife and a mother, devoted to family, hard-working and an inspiration to others. But she’s been lying to the British public and living a double life,” Yusami claimed to The Sun.

Robert allegedly ended his relationship with Amanda in March 2022 after an ultimatum from his wife but then left her two months later after rekindling a relationship with the Channel 5 star.

Yusami went on to say how Amanda had made a career through TV appearances and writing books but “it’s all a lie”. “I never imagined she was someone else behind the cameras. The truth has broken my heart and ended my marriage. There is another side to her.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Amanda for comment.

Amanda and ex Clive share nine children together (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda’s split from husband Clie

Meanwhile, Amanda and Clive Owen, who have nine children together, announced their split in July 2022. In a statement at the time they shared: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.”

The statement added: “This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

