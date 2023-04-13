Our Yorkshire Farm star Clive Owen broke his silence on his split from Amanda Owen today (Thursday, April 13).

This morning saw Clive make his first TV appearance since the breakdown of his marriage last year.

Clive was on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Our Yorkshire Farm star Clive Owen breaks his silence on Amanda Owen split

This morning saw Clive make his first TV appearance since the breakdown of his marriage with Amanda.

The 68-year-old made an appearance on Lorraine today to discuss his split from the Yorkshire Shepherdess.

Clive’s appearance comes amid reports that Amanda was having an affair during their marriage.

During his appearance on the show, Clive admitted that he had a “massive part to play” in his marriage with Amanda coming to an end.

“It’s a tough time for Amanda now and so I thought it was only right, I don’t do social media or any of that so I sort of disappear,” he said.

Clive spoke about his marriage split (Credit: ITV)

Our Yorkshire Farm star Clive Owen talks Amanda Owen split

The farmer then continued, saying: “One of the things that I hear is people saying ‘poor Clive’ and I feel that isn’t right. We filmed Our Yorkshire Farm, people loved it and the plan, Amanda’s plan, was we don’t own the farm but this is security.

I handled it very badly.

“We had this opportunity to make us more secure as a family so that’s what drove her, it was amazing and successful.”

Clive then continued, saying: “I handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play.”

Clive called Amanda a “remarkable woman” (Credit: Channel 5)

Clive talks about Amanda

The Our Yorkshire Farm star continued, explaining why he played such a “massive part” in their split.

“When all this went on, I was ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on,” he said.

“It was taking her away I think, and it wasn’t. She was committed and we were all committed but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and behaved badly towards her,” he then said.

“I should have been supportive and I was doing the absolute opposite,” he added. Clive then said that the online abuse Amanda is getting is “really upsetting”.

“She’s a remarkable woman. I made a complete mess of it.”

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

