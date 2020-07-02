Celebrity MasterChef: Viewers fail to recognise 2020 line-up

The new series of Celebrity MasterChef is finally here, but it appears some watching at home are having trouble recognising the famous faces in the line-up.

Wednesday (July 1) evening's episode saw a flood of viewers take to social media to complain about not knowing many of this year's stars.

Viewers didn't know many of the stars in ths year's Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Others admitted having to turn to Google to check who the contestants are and what they are famous for.

Many said the only person among the first five hopefuls they knew was former footballer John Barnes.

What did viewers say?

Some said the only contestant they knew was John Barnes (Credit: BBC)

One said on Twitter: "#celebritymasterchef #MasterChef @BBCNews well who knew we would have to @Google all but one of the alleged celebrities. @JohnTorode1 and Greg must have had [their heads in their hands]. Thank god for @officialbarnesy."

Another tweeted: "#celebritymasterchef #masterchefuk who are these people? If we need to Google them they're not celebrities."

A third said: "#masterchefuk #celebritymasterchef Celebrity MasterChef is rather tenuous, I only know John Barnes."

If we need to Google them they're not celebrities.

"I know one..." someone else said.

A fifth joked: "First five contestants on #celebritymasterchef... don't know, don't know, don't know, don't know, John Barnes."

One demanded, "Who the [bleep] are these people on #CelebrityMasterchef? @officialbarnesy is the only one I've ever heard of."

Another Twitter user replied: "Absolute no-marks. Not watching that [bleep]. #celebritymasterchef."

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

Not everyone felt that way, though.

"People whinging at the lineup and here I am practically knowing them all. #CelebrityMasterchef," laughed one viewer.

Who was in last night's episode?

"Love this line up on Celebrity MasterChef!" said another.

Aside from John Barnes, telly fans might know Myles Stephenson from his days on The X Factor as a member of pop group Rak-Su. He was also on last year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The first five also featured Thomas Skinner, who shot to fame on The Apprentice; actress Shyko Amos, best known as Ruby from crime drama Death In Paradise; and Judi Love, who is a presenter on BBC Radio London and panellist on ITV daytime show Loose Women.

