The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 18th May 2020
TV

Holly Willoughby horrified as John Barnes flashes dislocated shoulder on This Morning

The presenter wasn't expecting to see such a gruesome sight!

By Dominique Ayling
Tags: Holly Willoughby, This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby screamed in horror when former footballer John Barnes flashed his dislocated shoulder injury without warning on This Morning.

The squeamish presenter wasn't prepared for the sight of John's bone popping out of his shoulder under his skin.

Holly Willoughby let out a scream when John Barnes showed off his shoulder injury (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby goes make-up free for Zoom call with gal pals

Footballer John was on This Morning alongside Harry Redknapp to promote their new two-part ITV show called Harry's Heroes: Euro Having A Laugh.

In the show, retired footballers including David Seaman and Robbie Fowler come out of retirement to play against their German counterparts.

Read more: Holly Willoughby wows fans with lookalike sister on her birthday

However, John could not play in the show due to an injury and had to become Harry's assistant instead.

How was John injured?

Once Holly and Phil had finished discussing the football show with John and Harry, Phil asked John how he was feeling after his recent injury.

Holly looked horrified as John described his injury (Credit: ITV)

John injured his shoulder while playing volleyball at his son's wedding.

"I suppose you're having to come to terms with the fact you're not able to play anymore because of this freak accident you had at your son's wedding," Phil commented.

Former professional footballer John replied: "I don't want to show you again," before pulling down his T-shirt to show a bone poking out from his shoulder under his skin.

John Barnes shows off his dislocated should (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning fans 'horrified' at the cost of Holly Willoughby's designer outfit

Holly was shocked at the sight and let out a shriek with her hand over her mouth.

She said: "Oh my gosh," as John continued to show off the dislocated shoulder joint.

Freak accident

John went on to explain he also suffered a ruptured knee injury in the same accident which was 'a lot worse'.

John added: "I was looking forward to playing with the lads and being part of the team.

"But of course, when that happened, I had to become Harry's assistant.

"I suppose I would be the most sensible one to be Harry's assistant."

Phil then asked: "Can't they fix that?" to which Holly added: "Yeah, that's really sticky outy."

But John revealed he's turned down an operation as the injury isn't painful.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Holly Willoughby This Morning

Trending Articles

 How did blind BGT star Sirine Jahangir lose her sight? Teen taught herself how to play the piano after losing her vision
Coronation Street star Julia Goulding wants Abi Franklin and Shona Platt lesbian fling
Coronation Street star Julia Goulding reveals 'physical change' to Shona on her return
Spanish officials reveal plans to welcome tourists by the end of June
Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden reveal they won't be having any more children 'for a while'
Coronation Street's Shelley King reveals she drew emotion from her mother's death for abuse storyline scenes