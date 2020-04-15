Katie Price wants to go on Celebrity Masterchef or Celebrity Bake Off

TV's Katie Price would love to be offered the chance to appear on Celebrity Masterchef or Celebrity Bake Off after honing her kitchen skills while in lockdown.

Katie Price has been cooking for Harvey during lockdown and now wants to go on Celebrity Bake Off or Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: Instagram)

The 41-year-old star has been cooking up a storm for her 17-year-old son Harvey during the coronavirus pandemic.

She believes she would be a success on a cookery show.

Katie for Bake Off or MasterChef?

I could give those celeb chefs a run for their money.

She said: "I would love to be invited to do Celebrity Bake Off, or Celebrity Masterchef - it makes me hungry just watching it.

"I could give those celeb chefs a run for their money - I’d do meals on a better budget, too."

Katie has been ensuring Harvey - who is partially blind, and has ADHA and Prader-Willi syndrome - has plenty of nutritious meals.

She added to The Sun Online: "I love my food, cooking for Harvey and the kids is something I really plan to do more - the kitchen is the heart of any home.

"Getting home cooked food is key in supporting your own body's immune system - it’s a win/win situation."

Before a potential Bake Off or Masterchef appearance, she will be back on the box on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which returns on Monday (April 20).

But Katie recently admitted her body was not ready for the gruelling challenges.

What did she say?

She said at the show's launch: "I think a lot of people would know that mentally I am strong, just by my past and what I have been through...

"But it it was just physically my body wasn't ready for a lot of the things I was put forward to, because that's just due to my stupidity of going smaller surgically.

"But apart from that I am a strong person anyway."

Katie recently admitted she is missing her other children during the coronavirus lockdown.

Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, are isolating with their dad Peter Andre and his NHS doctor wife Emily.

Youngest kids Jett, six, and Bunny, five, are with their dad Kieran Hayler.

