Who is on Celebrity MasterChef? 2020 contestants revealed

Celebrity Masterchef is back for another year with a brand new bunch of contestants.

But who is on Celebrity Masterchef 2020?

Here's everything you need to know about this year's line-up..

Who is on Celebrity MasterChef?

BBC bosses have rounded up 20 celebs to take part in this year's series.

Read more: Gregg Wallace shows off his incredible four-stone weight loss

Over the next five week, these famous faces will be put through their paces as they try to impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Here's who's hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Greg Rutherford...

Is Pete Wicks your favourite to win? (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks

Who? TOWIE star

Age? 31

From? Essex

Judy Murray is hoping she'll win (Credit: BBC)

Judy Murray OBE

Who? Tennis coach and Andy Murray's mum

Age? 60

From? Bridge of Allan

Could John Barnes be this year's champion? (Credit: BBC)

John Barnes MBE

Who? Football pundit and former England player

Age? 56

From? Merseyside

Comedian Crissy Rock is excited to be taking part (Credit: BBC)

Crissy Rock

Who? Comedian and Benidorm actress

Age? 61

From? Liverpool

Fans will be rooting for Jeff Brazier (Credit: BBC)

Jeff Brazier

Who? TV and radio presenter

Age? 41

From? Essex

Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson won the X Factor (Credit: BBC)

Myles Stephenson

Who? Member of Rak-Su and X Factor winner

Age? 28

From? London

Will Felicity Montagu win Celebrity MasterChef 2020? (Credit: BBC)

Felicity Montagu

Who? I'm Alan Partridge actress

Age? 59

From? Leeds

Baga Chipz is looking forward to showing off her culinary skills (Credit: BBC)

Baga Chipz

Who? RuPaul UK finalist and drag artist

Age? 30

From? West Bromwich

Apprentice star Thomas Skinner returns to the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Thomas Skinner

Who? Apprentice star and entrepreneur

Age? 29

From? East London

Will Karen Gibson impress the judges? (Credit: BBC)

Karen Gibson

Who? Conductor for the Kingdom Choir (who performed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding)

Age? 56

From? London

Does Gethin Jones have what it takes? (Credit: BBC)

Gethin Jones

Who? TV presenter

Age? 42

From? Cardiff

Competitive Sam Quek is in it to win it (Credit: BBC)

Sam Quek MBE

Who? Olympic gold medalist and sports presenter

Age? 31

From? Birkenhead

The 2020 Celebrity MasterChef line-up includes Dom Littlewood (Credit: BBC)

Dom Littlewood

Who? Comedian and TV presenter

Age? 55

From? Essex

Is your money on Judi Love to win? (Credit: BBC)

Judi Love

Who? Stand-up comedian and radio presenter

Age? 40

From? London

Actor Phil Daniels is a favourite to win (Credit: BBC)

Phil Daniels

Who? Actor

Age? 61

From? London

Lady Leshurr wants to impress the judges (Credit: BBC)

Lady Leshurr

Who? Musician

Age? 30

From? Solihull

Could Amar Latif be this year's winner? (Credit: BBC)

Amar Latif

Who? Travel presenter

Age? 45

From? Glasgow

Riyadh Khalaf will show off his skills (Credit: BBC)

Riyadh Khalaf

Who? Broadcaster and internet personality

Age? 28

From? Dublin

Sir Matthew Pinsen is hoping to win (Credit: BBC)

Sir Matthew Pinsent CBE

Who? Olympic gold medalist and sports presenter

Age? 49

From? Norfolk

Does Shyko Amos have what it takes? (Credit: BBC)

Shyko Amos

Who? Death in Paradise actress

From? London

When does Celebrity Masterchef start?

The 2020 series kicks off on Wednesday July 1.

If you miss the launch episode, you'll be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One, Wednesdays at 9pm.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.