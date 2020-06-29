Who is on Celebrity MasterChef? 2020 contestants revealed

Celebrity Masterchef is back for another year with a brand new bunch of contestants.
But who is on Celebrity Masterchef 2020?
Here's everything you need to know about this year's line-up..
Who is on Celebrity MasterChef?
BBC bosses have rounded up 20 celebs to take part in this year's series.
Over the next five week, these famous faces will be put through their paces as they try to impress judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.
Here's who's hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Greg Rutherford...
Pete Wicks
Who? TOWIE star
Age? 31
From? Essex
Judy Murray OBE
Who? Tennis coach and Andy Murray's mum
Age? 60
From? Bridge of Allan
John Barnes MBE
Who? Football pundit and former England player
Age? 56
From? Merseyside
Crissy Rock
Who? Comedian and Benidorm actress
Age? 61
From? Liverpool
Jeff Brazier
Who? TV and radio presenter
Age? 41
From? Essex
Myles Stephenson
Who? Member of Rak-Su and X Factor winner
Age? 28
From? London
Felicity Montagu
Who? I'm Alan Partridge actress
Age? 59
From? Leeds
Baga Chipz
Who? RuPaul UK finalist and drag artist
Age? 30
From? West Bromwich
Thomas Skinner
Who? Apprentice star and entrepreneur
Age? 29
From? East London
Karen Gibson
Who? Conductor for the Kingdom Choir (who performed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding)
Age? 56
From? London
Gethin Jones
Who? TV presenter
Age? 42
From? Cardiff
Sam Quek MBE
Who? Olympic gold medalist and sports presenter
Age? 31
From? Birkenhead
Dom Littlewood
Who? Comedian and TV presenter
Age? 55
From? Essex
Judi Love
Who? Stand-up comedian and radio presenter
Age? 40
From? London
Phil Daniels
Who? Actor
Age? 61
From? London
Lady Leshurr
Who? Musician
Age? 30
From? Solihull
Amar Latif
Who? Travel presenter
Age? 45
From? Glasgow
Riyadh Khalaf
Who? Broadcaster and internet personality
Age? 28
From? Dublin
Sir Matthew Pinsent CBE
Who? Olympic gold medalist and sports presenter
Age? 49
From? Norfolk
Shyko Amos
Who? Death in Paradise actress
From? London
When does Celebrity Masterchef start?
The 2020 series kicks off on Wednesday July 1.
If you miss the launch episode, you'll be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer.
Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One, Wednesdays at 9pm.
