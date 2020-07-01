This Morning viewers baffled by 'grumpy' John Torode

John Torode had viewers asking what was up with him after he appeared 'grumpier than usual' on This Morning.

The TV chef, 54, featured on today's (Wednesday, July 1) episode of the ITV daytime show to host a cookery segment ahead of the new series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Viewers thought John Torode seemed off on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Series 15 of the programme starts tonight with its first cohort of celebs - Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson, Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, radio presenter Judi Love, former footballer John Barnes and Death In Paradise actress Shyko Amos.

What happened on This Morning?

Appearing via video link from his home, John talked presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby through making a delicious-looking crab linguine.

The MasterChef favourite talked Phil and Holly through making a crab linguine (Credit: ITV)

Phil and Holly had a laugh in the studio as they followed John's instructions. But some watching at home felt the Australian culinary whiz "didn't seem very happy" and appeared "grumpy" or even "under the weather".

Is John a bit under the weather?

At one point, Phil was unsure about what to do next as he asked, holding up a lemon: "Just the outside, I don't take the pith, no?"

Holly, grinning, quipped, "Please don't take the pith..." and got a laugh from the crew behind the camera.

He hosted the segment from home via video link (Credit: ITV)

John, however, remained serious and straight-faced. He replied: "No, just a really tiny bit of the outside. Don't take the pith, Phillip."

What did viewers say?

Commenting on the segment on Twitter, one viewer said: "John doesn't seem very happy today #ThisMorning."

Another asked: "Is John a bit under the weather or sunburnt? #ThisMorning."

A third put: "John's being grumpy today [on] #ThisMorning. And that's coming from the grumpiest."

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

John doesn’t seem very happy today 🤷‍♀️ #ThisMorning — 💫Lisa💫 (@pinktishi) July 1, 2020

Is john a bit under the weather or sunburnt #ThisMorning — emma cox (@coxyhockeychick) July 1, 2020

John's being grumpy today 😕#ThisMorning



And that's coming from the grumpiest. — Old Edward ™ (@Shy_Teds) July 1, 2020

Elsewhere on This Morning, presenter Vanessa Feltz shocked viewers by revealing her first kiss was with DJ Pete Tong.

She said she was 10 years old at the time and they met while on the island of Mallorca.

Vanessa was doing a travel report for This Morning from the holiday isle, filmed pre-lockdown, when she revealed she shared a smooch with the superstar DJ.

