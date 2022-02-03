Bridgerton: Where did we leave Prudence Featherington in season 1? What’s next for her in season 2?

Could Bridgerton season 2 finally be the year Prudence Featherington meets her match?

Prudence hasn’t had much luck in the dating pool, especially as her family is always caught in a scandal.

Here’s where we left Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton season 1 and what she’ll be up to next.

*MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS*

Prudence fainted in front of the Queen (Credit: Netflix)

Where did we leave Prudence Featherington?

Prudence started the season on the wrong foot when she fainted in front of Queen Charlotte during her presentation.

How embarrassing!

Prudence is the eldest of the three Featherington sisters, and she’s had a hard time finding a suitor for three years.

Her search to find a husband became even more difficult when her younger and prettier cousin Marina Thompson came to stay with them.

While Marina had a troop of callers showing up at their doorstep, Prudence was jealous watching.

Things suddenly looked a lot worse for the Featheringtons when news broke out that Marina was pregnant.

The Featheringtons were shrouded in scandal and even uninvited to the Queen’s luncheon.

Season 1 ended in heartbreak for Prudence and sisters Philipa and Penelope as they found out that their father had sadly passed away.

The Featheringtons don’t appear to be in the best position for season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

What’s next for Prudence in Bridgerton season 2?

The teaser photos for season 2 have been released and it looks as if Prudence will be out making her debut for the fourth time.

We are unsure if Prudence will ever find her perfect match but it sounds like it’s going to be a lot harder for her in season 2.

While the actress who plays Lady Featherington was speaking to Stylist, she hinted that the Featheringtons are on rough ground now the Baron has died.

Polly Walker said: “I am very concerned. She has lost all of her money and that’s not a good thing to happen to a woman in the Regency era because that’s her whole estate.

“She’s no longer the lady of the manor.”

There also appears to be a new unknown heir to the Featherington estate.

Fans have been given a first look at Prudence Featherington in season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

When will Bridgerton season 2 drop on Netflix?

For Bridgerton’s one-year anniversary, the hit series released a video with all the cast.

In the video, the cast read a letter by Lady Whistledown which finally revealed the release date for season two.

They announced that Bridgerton will be returning to our screens on March 25.

So mark up your calendars and get ready for another incredible season!

