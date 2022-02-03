Bridgerton cast: Where did we leave Philipa Featherington in season 1? What’s next for her in season 2?

The Featherington sisters, Philipa and Prudence, appeared to be the most unbearable characters on the cast of Bridgerton series 1.

With their snobby attitude and horrendous dresses, it was no wonder that they weren’t very successful in finding the perfect match.

However, viewers were shocked to see that Philipa Featherington had actually managed to find herself a suitor.

And it surprisingly warmed all our hearts!

Here’s where we left Philipa Featherington and what she could be getting up to in Bridgerton season 2.

*MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS*

Philipa Featherington found herself in a budding romance with suitor Albion Finch (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton cast: Where did we leave Philipa Featherington?

Philipa was surprised when a young caller named Albion Finch came to the Featherington house to see not Marina, but her.

After watching her cousin Marina Thompson court eligible suitors, Philipa was excited that she finally got some attention.

However, Lord Featherington wasn’t happy to see Philipa courting because of their lack of dowry due to his gambling addiction.

So he decided to make up a rumour about his own daughter and told Albion Finch.

Albion desperately avoided Philipa and couldn’t even bare to look her in the eye, leaving her heartbroken.

Eventually Lord Featherington bagged a hefty sun and Philipa was finally allowed to see Albion again.

But sadly things took a turn for the worst when they found out Lord Featherington had died.

Philipa Featherington was heartbroken when she found out her father had died (Credit: Netflix)

What’s next for her in season 2?

Polly Walker, who plays Lady Featherington, has revealed that it doesn’t look good for the Featheringtons in season 2.

She told Stylist: “She’s lost all her money and that’s not a good thing to happen to a woman in the Regency era because that’s her whole estate.

“The series ends with her looking at a letter seeing who does inherit the estate and she doesn’t look entirely thrilled.”

However, fans are excited to see a lot more of Philipa and Albion Finch in season 2, as we hope to see their relationship blossom.

First look at the Featheringtons in season two (Credit: Netflix)

When will Bridgerton season 2 drop on Netflix?

For Bridgerton’s one-year anniversary, the hit series released a video with all the cast.

In the video, the cast read a letter by Lady Whistledown which finally revealed the release date for season two.

They announced that Bridgerton will be returning to Netflix on March 25.

So mark up your calendars and get ready for another incredible season!

