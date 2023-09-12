TV’s richest game show host revealed and one well out-banks the others

The likes of Bradley Walsh and Warwick Davis have become some of the biggest game show hosts on TV – but who has the biggest net worth?

Thanks to Tenable, Tipping Point, The Chase and House of Games, we have daily doses of game shows to enjoy every single weekday.

We also get weekend doses throughout the year with Stephen Mulhern’s Catchphrase and In For A Penny, and Gino D’Acampo’s Family Fortunes. We also have Michael McIntyre hosting The Wheel and Lee Mack fronting The 1% Club.

But which host of these shows is actually the richest? Away from the shows, they also have a variety of other projects which add to their fortunes! Let’s find out…

Comedian Michael hosts The Wheel (Credit: BBC)

Who’s the richest game show host?

Michael McIntyre

According to reports, The Wheel host Michael McIntyre is the richest with a net worth of around £60m.

Away from The Wheel, Michael is a stand-up comedian with live shows so he’s probably bringing in a lot of cash! He has also hosted his Saturday show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show this year.

It’s of course not known his exact net worth, but Celebrity Net Worth reports it could be around £60m. Wow!

According to reports, Brad is worth a lot! (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh net worth

The Chase host Bradley Walsh is the next star who apparently has a big net worth. According to many reports, Brad’s estimated net worth is around £20m.

The star has had many ventures of the years from his Coronation Street days to now hosting one of ITV’s biggest game shows.

He has also had his own travel series, Breaking Dad, with his son Barney on ITV. That’s ran for five series, so they’ve probably made a few quid!

And we can’t forget about The Chase spin-off, Beat the Chasers. Brad is sure busy!

Warwick has had a few Hollywood roles… (Credit: ITV)

Warwick Davis

Tenable star Warwick Davis also has a whopping net worth, if reports are to be believed. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Warwick is worth $10m (around £8m).

As well as hosting ITV game show Tenable, Warwick has also had some big roles in movies. He has starred in a few of the Harry Potter movies and the Leprechaun film series.

Warwick has also appeared in the Star Wars franchise.

Gino has many different projects (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo

Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo is also reportedly worth millions. Thanks to his ITV primetime show, his cookbooks and his ITV Road Trip series with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix, Gino has made a name for himself.

He also has his own range of cooking equipment including a pizza oven, pans, untensils and even an apron!

In addition, Gino has his own range of ready meals and wine!

He has also hosted his own show, Gino’s Italian Escape, and won I’m A Celebrity in 2009.

Stephen’s In For A Penny is a hit with the public (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern

In For A Penny and Catchphrase star Stephen Mulhern is somewhat of a national treasure. And he’s reportedly worth between £5m and £7m.

Stephen has many projects on TV including his role on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. His game show In For A Penny has become a hit over the years as well as Catchphrase.

He also has a series of children’s books which probably help towards his net worth!

Meanwhile, The Sun reported in 2021 that Stephen’s property firm JFDI Productions has an impressive portfolio. The portfolio had six homes on its books, including luxury-style properties.

Lee Mack has a hit with his show The 1% Club (Credit: ITV)

Lee Mack

The 1% Club host Lee Mack also has a pretty hefty net worth it’s reported. According to reports, he’s worth around £6m.

Away from his ITV game show, Lee is a stand-up comedian. He’s also known for writing and starring in his hit BBC sitcom, Not Going Out.

He’s also a team captain on BBC’s Would I Lie to You?. Elsewhere, Lee hosted BBC’s Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof alongside Holly Willoughby.

Ben reportedly has a whopping net worth (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard net worth

Tipping Point fave Ben Shephard has many TV projects so no wonder his net worth is reportedly around £6m.

He’s hosted the ITV game show since 2012 and also has roles on Good Morning Britain and Ninja Warrior UK. He’s also hosted Tipping Point: Lucky Stars.

Ben is also a familiar face in the sport presenting world. He presented Goals on Sunday on Sky Sports before quitting in 2019.

And, many people might not know, but Ben also starred in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in 2009!

Richard Osman hosts House of Games (Credit: BBC)

Richard Osman

Finally, we have Richard Osman – host of House of Games. Richard has a net worth of around £1.3m, according to reports online.

Within the TV world, Richard has had both hosting and producing roles. He worked as an executive producer on shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats and 10 O’Clock Live. He also pitched the idea for Pointless, before becoming its co-presenter.

However, Richard left Pointless last year. He began hosting House of Games in 2017 and it’s still going strong.

