Tipping Point host Ben Shephard has been a household name for years so it’s no wonder he has a huge net worth.

The game show helps us through those long weekday afternoons, with Ben fronting the ITV quiz show, and he’s undoubtedly one of TV’s most popular presenters.

But just how much do you actually know about the Good Morning Britain anchor? And would you have guessed that, according to reports, he’s actually a multi-millionaire?

Ben has hosted Tipping Point since 2012 (Credit: ITV)

How did Tipping Point host Ben Shephard become famous?

Ben was born in Epping, Essex, in 1974. He has a degree in dance and is a bit of a sporting fanatic.

Now 48, Ben represented South East England’s under 16s and 18s football teams and the Senior Eastern Counties rugby team.

Ben’s first presenting gig was fronting the Channel 4 show Control Freaks in 1998. He went on to present alongside Melanie Sykes on the Bigger Breakfast, EastEnders Revealed and Planet Pop.

Ben presented various other shows, but he really cemented his career when he got the job of hosting The Xtra Factor in 2007.

His career went from strength to strength, presenting GMTV, the Krypton Factor and Entertainment Today. In 2010 Ben was announced as the co-host of Dancing On Ice: Friday, and presented UEFA’s Champions League matches.

By 2014 Ben landed his most prestigious job yet – and graced the news desk of Good Morning Britain, waking up the nation.

Ben is married to his wife Annie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Ben Shephard married?

Ben is married to his university sweetheart. He and Annie Perks went to Birmingham University, and while he studied dance, she studied philosophy.

Annie went on to carve a career in fashion and interiors, working for glossy magazines until they started their own family. The couple married in 2004 and have two children – Jack, 18, and Sam, 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

Ben Shephard: What is his net worth?

That’s the million dollar question. Or in Ben’s case £4 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

As well as GMB and Tipping Point, which he’s hosted since it started in 2012, Ben has also enjoyed regular radio work and sports reporting. Ben also has his own production company, Triple Brew Media.

Among other things is the company produces Adil Ray’s game show Lingo. He also fronts Ninja Warrior, has his own podcast and loves DIY. We know this because he’s the very proud owner of a stunning home in London’s swanky Richmond.

The house is stunning, with a lush green garden, open plan dining room and huge kitchen.

In fact, some reports say that it looks just like a hotel! Ben often shares pictures on Instagram, so take a look and decide for yourselves…

Ben is a household name (Credit: ITV)

What cool facts might you have missed about Tipping Point host Ben Shephard?

Ben Shephard isn’t just a presenter. He once had a cameo as a news reporter in Friends and starred in Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince as a Diagon Alley Father.

Andi Peters previously shared the news with a stunned Susanna Reid on GMB. He said: “Ben was in the movie Half Blood Prince – one of the Harry Potter movies.”

“I’m sorry, that is the first time I have known that you are in a Harry Potter film?!” Susanna exclaimed.

Ben remained casual, simply replying: “Yes, I am.”

To which Susanna replied: “As well as in Friends?!”

“Yes, I have appeared in many background artist shots,” he said.

As well as his movie roles, Ben also speaks fluent French and loves kitesurfing. But the most surprising factoid is that Ben once broke the Guinness World Record for the most pumpkins smashed in a minute.

Tipping Point airs weekdays from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

