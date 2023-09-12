Emotional moment Bradley Walsh was reduced to tears by son Barney’s confession

Bradley Walsh shares a close bond with his son Barney and thanks to their travel shows, fans have been able to get a glimpse at their relationship.

Earlier this year, The Chase host Bradley broke down over a confession Barney made during their South America road trip on Breaking Dad.

The pair headed out to Costa Rica where Bradley faced his fear of heights in a tiny helicopter and joined a local Roller Derby team.

But it was Barney’s emotional confession to his father about memories that got fans talking.

Bradley Walsh’s tears over son Barney’s confession

After the pair saw the stunning sights of Costa Rica from up high in the helicopter, Barney made an emotional confession to Bradley which left him and viewers at home in tears.

Bradley asked his son what his favourite activity they’ve done over the past five years was.

Barney confessed: “It’s more about the memories.The memories you make you doing these things, doing them with you. We are so blessed to be able to around the world and do this.”

Bradley got choked up after hearing Barney’s words and said: “I’m not upset, I find it very emotional, very heartwarming – I really do.”

Awwwww!

Many viewers were left emotional over Barney’s confession too. One viewer tweeted a crying emoji and said: “How sweet was that moment in the RV when Barney said about memories doing so many amazing things with his dad.”

Another fan added: “Crying at #BreakingDad. I love Brad and Barney.”

Bradley and Barney’s show Breaking Dad has become a hit over the years. Bradley is also known for hosting The Chase, which airs every weekday from 5pm.

Meanwhile, Barney appeared in BBC drama Casualty as Cameron Mickelthwaite this year.

The Chase airs weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

