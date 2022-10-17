Bloodlands on BBC One: Viewers are all predicting the same thing about the upcoming finale…

Bloodlands fans all have the same theory about the upcoming season finale of the BBC thriller – and it involves Emma Brannick.

After watching episode 5 of the James Nesbitt series, viewers predict that Tom Brannick will get a huge blast from the past in next week’s finale – his wife!

That’s thanks to a little clue about Emma Brannick on Sunday (October 16 2022)

Emma is Tom Brannick’s wife, who we know (or we think we know) has been missing since the night Tom became Goliath in 1998.

So, why do fans think Emma will make an appearance?

Here’s what viewers think will happen next week on Bloodlands…

Bloodlands viewers spot clue about Emma Brannick

You could’ve blinked and missed it, but there was a little clue about Emma Brannick in episode 5 of Bloodlands.

As Niamh (Charlene McKenna) once again focused on the Goliath case to try to make connections to Birdy’s death, the camera panned down on Emma’s file.

Niamh looked at the file for Tom’s missing wife for just a little too long, and now fans think this might be a clue that she’ll make an appearance in next week’s finale!

And we thought the same!

There have been lots of little clues about Emma throughout the series, but why else would they linger on Emma’s file for so long?!

This fan spotted the clue too, saying: “The wee reminder shot of Emma Brannick’s file and name towards the end and her body never being found makes me wonder if she’ll make a reappearance next week… #Bloodlands.”

Another had the same theory, writing: “Wondering if Emma Brannick will make an appearance in the final episode next Sunday?”

Other fans have been waiting for Emma’s appearance for quite some time, with one writing: “On the second episode of #Bloodlands.

“Emma is bound to turn up at some point this series – alive or dead.”

And we have to agree!

Surely, after all these clues, we’ll finally get an appearance from the mysterious Emma Brannick!?

Will Tom’s missing wife Emma Brannick finally turn up? (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands: Fans have theories on who might play Emma Brannick

And as we anticipate finally getting to meet Emma Brannick, lots of fans are wondering who could play the mysterious character.

This fan is rooting for a Keeley Hawes appearance!

They wrote: “With #Bloodlands getting a second season it means that @Misskeeleyhawes can be cast as Tom’s wife now.”

Of course, Keeley previously appeared in another Jed Mercurio drama, Line of Duty.

She played the divisive Detective Lindsay Denton, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that she could pop up in Bloodlands too!

Or maybe a Northern Irish actress could appear as Emma?

We’d love to see Bronagh Waugh take on the role, or even TV legend Dervla Kirwan.

Who would you like to see play Emma?!

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out…

Bloodlands: What has BBC shared about the finale?

BBC hasn’t given any more clues about a possible Emma appearance in the finale so far!

Last night’s episode ended with Izzy facing a lot of danger, as the American gangster Ryan Savage (Jonjo O’Neill) planned to target her to get his gold back.

BBC said this about the finale: “The line Tom walks between his legitimate investigation and that which is off the books grows wafer-thin, and he is drip-feeding Jackie and Niamh the necessary information that won’t get in the way of his illicit pursuit of Olivia, the murder weapon and the gold.”

Exciting stuff!

Bloodlands concludes on Sunday October 23 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

