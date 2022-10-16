Bloodlands episode 5 on BBC One: The burning questions we have ahead of finale

Bloodlands continued with episode 5 this week, and the crime drama is hurtling towards its tense conclusion!

The shocking BBC One episode saw the fallout from Birdy’s murder.

Here are all the questions we have after watching the penultimate episode of Bloodlands series two…

***Warning: spoilers from Bloodlands episode 5 ahead***

Will Tom – aka Goliath – really get away with murder again? (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands episode 5: Will the Dunfolan police team connect Tom to Birdy’s murder?

It seems like Tom did a pretty good job of hiding Birdy’s body after his horrifying death in episode 4.

DCS Jackie Twomey mentioned that there wasn’t any CCTV for miles around where Birdy’s car was found.

While Jackie did question whether there was another target in the car, the other officers said they assumed it was a stray bullet.

They found tracks and said they would be able to trace the weapon.

Presumably, the gun will get connected back to Tom, and we can’t imagine what his excuse will be then!

Tom did his best to convince the rest of the team that he was just as worried about Birdy as they were, but surely the evidence will point towards him?

He convinced Niamh of the theory that Robert Dardis killed Colin Foyle and was coming back to recover the gold when Birdy caught him.

But Niamh quite rightly asked: “Why wouldn’t he tell us?!”

It seems like only a matter of time before they see the gaping holes in Tom’s story.

Will Izzy turn on her father?

Tom (James Nesbitt) was devastated when he realised that Izzy and Birdy were together…

Especially when Izzy made Tom promise her he would find Birdy.

Little does she know that her own father was there when Birdy was murdered and that he hid the body!

But, if she does find out that Tom is connected the murder, will she turn on him?

And, perhaps more importantly, will she find out he’s Goliath?

It’ll be a big shock to Izzy, who had always believed her father is a good guy.

Tom has tried to do everything to stop Izzy from finding out the truth, but it seems like only a matter of time before she finds out who her father really is…

Did you spot the hint about Emma Brannick? (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands episode 5: Will Emma Brannick finally make an appearance?

It feels like Bloodlands is building up to the return of Emma Brannick.

We’ve heard plenty of clues about Tom’s missing wife Emma, but will she finally make a return in the season finale?

Oh we hope so!

A small moment saw Niamh linger on Emma’s file for a little too long, and we think it must be a clue that Emma might finally turn up next week.

And if Izzy finds out Tom’s connection to Birdy’s murder and does turn on her dad, it seems like she might take her mother’s side in all of this.

Could Emma finally reveal the truth of Tom’s identity as Goliath?

Tom previously said he couldn’t face killing his wife and that’s why he let her go, but will that change?

It seems like it could all build up to a big stand-off, and we think it’s definitely time for Emma to show up!

Looks like Izzy is in danger! (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Bloodlands on BBC One: Where is Tom Brannick’s wife Emma? Did he kill her?

What will Ryan Savage do to Izzy?

At the end of the episode, Ryan Savage (Jonjo O’Neill) sent Olivia a package with Davy’s phone.

Viewers know that Davy was the friend of Dardis who Olivia sent to kill Ryan.

In the next box that Olivia opened, she saw a bunch of Davy’s body parts chopped up! Gruesome!

Ryan will clearly go pretty far to get his gold back.

He told Olivia that if she wanted to survive, she would have to give him something on Tom.

Olivia told Ryan: “He has a daughter.”

The episode ended with Tom promising to Izzy that he would find Birdy…

However, we also saw Ryan Savage looking over at her in her apartment building.

So, what will Ryan Savage do when he gets to Izzy? Will he kidnap her in exchange for the gold?

Tom has always tried to protect Izzy, so what will he do when he finds out what Ryan Savage has planned for her!?

It seems like the finale of the BBC One series is going to a big one, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out…

See you next week!

Read more: Bloodlands fans all saying same thing about James Nesbitt’s appearance

Bloodlands concludes on Sunday October 23 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

Are you excited for the Bloodlands finale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.