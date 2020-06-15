Big Brother fans convinced the show will make a comeback as its Twitter account is reactivated

Big Brother fans are convinced the reality series will return for good after its Twitter account was reactivated ahead of yesterday's anniversary special.

The original Big Brother UK Twitter came back to life just days before the highly anticipated Best Shows Ever series kicked off with Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal.

We told you Big Brother would get back to you. 👁

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever with @ThisIsDavina and @Rylan starts Sunday at 9pm on @e4tweets. #BBUK pic.twitter.com/3pBNrmSGbp — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 10, 2020

Now, fans are speculating whether the series will make its long-awaited comeback for good.

The account, which was closed nearly two years ago, returned to Twitter last week, writing: "We told you Big Brother would get back to you."

They have since posted a string of clips from last night's show, including exclusive footage of Davina, Rylan, Emma Willis and Dermot O'Leary together.

One fan commented: "Slowly but surely getting Big Brother back on our screens. I see what you're doing. I'm living for it. #bringbackbigbrother."

Davina and Rylan returned to host the Best Over Shows (Credit: Channel 4)

Another said: "Welcome back. I hope this run of best ever shows generates enough interest that a new series can be produced next year. #BBUK."

A third remarked: "Could this be the hint of a full revival Big Brother UK??"

A viewer exclaimed: "Bring back Big Brother!!"

The account was deactivated in 2018 and officially signed off with the tweet: "This is @bbuk It's time for our final farewell. #BBUK #CBB."

Davina was the original Big Brother host (Credit: Splash)

20 years on

Channel 4 revealed they had commissioned a new show to mark BB's 20th anniversary last month.

The series, Big Brother's Best Shows Ever Show, is round up all of the reality show's finest moments.

The trip down Big Brother memory lane is taking a look at all of the show's sexiest and most shocking moments, including Makosi and Antony's wild hot tub shenanigans to Vanessa Feltz's epic meltdown in the first Celebrity Big Brother series.

While last night (June 14), fans were treated to Craig Phillips and Nasty Nick's iconic cheating scandal episode.

Rylan has always remained hopeful the series will return (Credit: Splash)

What have Davina and Rylan said?

"I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years," said Davina, talking to The Sun.

"Not one week goes by when I don't quote Big Brother in some form. It made me laugh, it made me cry and it taught me to never judge a book by its cover."

Davina continued to say how much she loves the show and can't wait to introduce it to a new audience.

Rylan added how 'excited' he is to bring Big Brother back, saying: "There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother's greatest episodes."

