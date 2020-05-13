Big Brother to make special return with Davina McCall at the helm

Big Brother is making a special return with its original presenter Davina McCall at the helm to mark its 20th anniversary.

While it may not be a brand new series, fans will still be overjoyed to find out they can relive all their favourite moments from past series.

Big Brother returns with a special show hosted by Davina McCall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Channel 4 boss responds to rumours Big Brother will return during lockdown

What will the Big Brother show be like and when will it air?

Channel 4 have commissioned a one-off special episode, Big Brother's Best Shows Ever Show, which will round up all of the reality show's finest moments

The trip down Big Brother memory lane will take a look at all of the show's sexiest and most shocking moments, including Makosi and Antony's wild hot tub shenanigans to Vanessa Feltz's epic meltdown in the first Celebrity Big Brother series.

Makosi and Antony famously shared a steamy hot tub moment (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: A retired doctor makes it to the £1 million question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The show will air on E4 this summer with original host Davina joining forces with Rylan Clark-Neal to pick their best bits.

Davina presented the groundbreaking reality show from its launch in 2000 until it moved over to Channel 5 in 2010.

Vanessa Feltz had a meltdown while on the first Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Piers Morgan ridiculed for humiliating Good Morning Britain fail

Rylan is the most recent host of spin-off show Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

The Big Brother round-up has been put together while in lockdown, with Davina and Rylan choosing their favourite moments and filming from their homes.

What did Davina and Rylan say?

"I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years," said Davina, talking to The Sun.

"Not one week goes by when I don’t quote Big Brother in some form.

"It made me laugh, it made me cry and it taught me to never judge a book by its cover."

Davina continued to say how much she loves the show and can't wait to introduce it to a new audience.

Rylan added how 'excited' he is to bring Big Brother back, saying: "There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother’s greatest episodes."

Rylan is excited to see the return of Big Brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Series two winner Brian Dowling hosted the main Big Brother show when it first moved to Channel 5, with Emma Willis presenting the spin-off.

Emma then went on to front the main Big Brother show from 2013, with the show remaining on Channel 5 until 2018.

"It needed time to have a little break, but maybe one day it will come back. We all miss it, especially in January... It was the celeb version, it filled up January."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.