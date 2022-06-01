The BGT results are “fixed” – it’s an absurd statement we’ve all heard many a time before.

Take one look at Twitter when the show’s on and you’ll see fuming viewers declaring they’re never tuning in again because they can’t believe their favourite act didn’t get through.

Britain’s Got Talent, which is currently at the semi-final stage on ITV, has been hit by the accusations again in its current series.

But here’s why the “fix” claims are nothing more than pure nonsense.

BGT results hit by ‘fix’ claims

Last night’s show (May 31) saw abusive tweets aimed in the direction of Simon Cowell after he failed to put dog act Amber and the Dancing Collies through.

Some even called for the show to be “axed” as a result!

Fans of the act branded it an “utter joke”, declaring that Amber and her four-legged friends were “robbed” of their final place.

The previous day, after The Witches got the boot, the show was also branded a “fix” by disgruntled viewers.

“This voting is all wrong,” fumed one.

But how can the voting be wrong or “fixed” when it’s the Great British public actually picking up the phone and voting?

Perhaps the diatribe should be aimed at fellow viewers, and not the show’s stars and behind-the-scenes staff.

And this is why…

All shows have to abide by broadcasting regulations, even your favourite TV talent shows.

And, when it comes to phone voting and Brits spending their hard-earned cash to vote for their favourite, everything is independently verified.

So to slam the show as a “fix” is nothing but a claim of pure fiction – because nothing could be further from the truth.

BGT viewers were disappointed over the results last night, with Amber sent home (Credit: ITV)

ITV hits back at ‘fix’ claims

Indeed, ITV has responded to the claims in the past.

It has said that it takes all the claims very seriously, while strenuously denying anything untoward is at hand.

Early last month cries of “fix” were flung at the show after it was discovered magician Keiichi Iwasaki had appeared on the show before.

This is not a fix, and we take fix claims extremely seriously.

If at first you don’t succeed, try try again comes to mind, but the BGT audience aren’t always as forgiving.

Responding to that particular complaint, a BGT rep said: “As with many other entertainers who are hoping for success in the industry, Keiichi, a street performer, had previously auditioned on television shows in the past.

“These claims unnecessarily encourage negative trolling against our contestants and ‘fix’ claims are completely untrue. We have always been very open about who can apply for BGT.”

Loren Allred also drew ‘fix’ claims after her Golden Buzzer moment (Credit: ITV)

‘This is not a fix’

Loren Allred and The London Community Choir’s appearances on the show also came under scrutiny.

In that instance, BGT viewers didn’t like the fact the choir were “already known”.

ITV hit back.

“This is not a fix, and we take fix claims extremely seriously.

“Anyone can apply for Britain’s Got Talent, whether they are professional or amateur, irrespective of their experience.

“All contestants are auditioned on merit and judged on their performance on the day and whilst some of the acts appearing on the show may have tasted a level of success, they are not household names.

“All enter the contest with the hope of elevating their career to the highest level,” the statement concluded.

BGT is on all this week at 8pm on ITV.

