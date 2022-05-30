The BGT 2022 semi-finals get underway on ITV tonight (May 30), with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly taking control of the first live show.

Simon Cowell, who appears to be the Geordie duo’s biggest fan, sits at the head of the judging panel.

And it seems we’ll be seeing a lot more of them on screen – if that’s even possible – if the TV mogul has his way!

The Geordie twosome are a huge hit with fans of BGT and host the first of the 2022 semi-finals tonight (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2022: Simon Cowell puts a word in for Ant and Dec

Simon, who sits alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel, has issued a plea to ITV.

He told the Mirror there’s simply “nobody like them”.

And, if he had his way, instead of tying the boys into a reported three-year £30 million golden handcuffs deal, he’d snap them up forever.

He said: “I’d sign them up forever. Ant and Dec are the best. There’s no question. There’s nobody like them.”

Simon Cowell appears to be the world’s biggest Ant and Dec fan (Credit: ITV)

‘They’re very nice people’

Simon then reflected on his relationships with the boys, who he’s known for “over 20 years”.

“They really are fun, but their brilliance is understanding the audience of the show. They really relate to the audience and they haven’t changed at all. They’re very nice people,” he said of the boys.

Simon added that “importantly” when it comes to Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec “love the acts”.

Then he took his chance to issue a plea to ITV to snap the boys up with a lifetime deal.

“If I was running ITV, I wouldn’t think twice about it,” he said.

BGT hosts Ant and Dec are busy boys!

Ant and Dec recently won yet another BAFTA, they’ve released a kids’ self-help book and are back later this year with not one but two series of I’m A Celebrity.

It was reported earlier this month that Ant and Dec are set to sign a three-year golden handcuffs deal with ITV.

It’s reported that this would net the boys a whopping £30 million.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals starts tonight (May 30) at 8pm on ITV.

