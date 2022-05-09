BGT bosses issue statement on Golden Buzzer act Keiichi Iwasaki after ‘fix’ claims

BGT bosses are under fire after magician Keiichi Iwasaki got a Golden Buzzer on Saturday.

Fans accused Britain’s Got Talent of being a ‘fix’ after finding out the contestant had auditioned before.

They’ve been very vocal about the illusionist on social media.

But now the programme has issued a statement in his defence.

The illusionist, 49, wowed judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

His array of impressive tricks also impressed the audience.

However that was before they found out he had auditioned four times before for other versions of the show.

Before popping up on the British talent show, Keiichi also tried out the programmes in Bulgaria, Germany and Spain.

He also reached the 2016 semi-final of the Italian equivalent with one of the same tricks he performed on Saturday.

BGT clapped back at viewers’ criticism of an unfair advantage saying there were no rules to prevent multiple auditions.

A spokesman for the show told MailOnline: “As with many other entertainers who are hoping for success in the industry, Keiichi, a street performer, had previously auditioned on television shows in the past.

“These claims unnecessarily encourage negative trolling against our contestants and ‘fix’ claims are completely untrue. We have always been very open about who can apply for BGT.”

BGT ‘fix’ claims

After his audition BGT fans were up in arms about the show letting ‘professionals’ take part.

One tweeted: “Oh look, another golden buzzer for yet another professional act the producers have paid to perform in the UK.”

Meanwhile, another mused: “‘So a former Italy, Bulgaria, and Spain’s got talent act gets the golden buzzer then… hardly an unknown.”

It’s not the first time the programme has come under fire for its choice of contestants.

Loren Allred caused quite a stir after it was revealed she was the voice behind The Greatest Showman hit track Never Enough.

Impressed judge Amanda hit her Golden Buzzer for Loren, sending her straight through to the semis.

But some fans couldn’t get over that the singer has experienced professional success on The Greatest Showman track Never Enough.

One viewer complained there is “no point” to the series, feeling Loren is odds on favourite to win.

However others didn’t see the problem in having someone on the show who can actually sing.

“She can sing that every round for me,” one fan gushed.

Meanwhile, another said: “Congratulations Loren. Well deserved!”

