Viewers of The 1% Club were all making the same complaint about the questions on last night’s show (May 21).

The Lee Mack hosted quiz show has been a Saturday night hit in the ratings – but it has left viewers furious with production issues.

The 1% Club has left viewers with the same complaint (Credit: ITV)

Fans have one big issue in particular with the show – they can’t see the questions to play along.

The small font size makes it almost impossible for viewers to see what’s being asked – and answers.

And not just that, viewers have hit out at the show for switching to the contestants too quickly.

They flocked to social media to demand a solution so they can see the questions and play along at home.

Some even asked for an app to be created.

Viewers slam The 1% Club issues

One disgruntled viewer said: “Almost every tweet about #The1PercentClub is about the annoying shrinking graphics.

“Please sort it out if there’s another series or develop an app so we can play along at home more easily. #frustrating.”

A second said: “I hope they produce an app for the next series of this show.

“Might help to see the questions more clearly. #The1PercentClub.”

@ITV #The1PercentClub – How on earth are we meant to play along at home if we can’t read the questions? We do not need to see the audience or the host, we want to play along! pic.twitter.com/SHBgGNpP39 — Alan Henning 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@Alan_Henning) May 21, 2022

A third said: “I mean @itv are notoriously utter [bleep] at making accessible tv but when everyone on Twitter is complaining that they can’t see the answers properly on #The1PercentClub it might be that they actually do something about it. #DisabilityTwitter.”

Another tweeted: “Hey #The1PercentClub, making the question so small makes it impossible to play along.

“We don’t need to see the contestants while they’re working it out.”

A fifth commented: “Anyone watching The 1% Club and thinking why they can’t make the questions bigger so it’s easier to read.

“Only 1% of people can see some of those questions.”

Another raged: “Couldn’t SEE! Fix the size of the questions on screen please! Can’t join in!”

