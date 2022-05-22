Lee Mack hosting the 1% club
The 1% Club viewers all make same complaint about questions last night

Viewers aren't happy at all

By Entertainment Daily

Viewers of The 1% Club were all making the same complaint about the questions on last night’s show (May 21).

The Lee Mack hosted quiz show has been a Saturday night hit in the ratings – but it has left viewers furious with production issues.

The 1% Club has left viewers with the same complaint (Credit: ITV)
Fans have one big issue in particular with the show – they can’t see the questions to play along.

The small font size makes it almost impossible for viewers to see what’s being asked – and answers.

And not just that, viewers have hit out at the show for switching to the contestants too quickly.

They flocked to social media to demand a solution so they can see the questions and play along at home.

Some even asked for an app to be created.

Viewers slam The 1% Club issues

One disgruntled viewer said: “Almost every tweet about #The1PercentClub is about the annoying shrinking graphics.

“Please sort it out if there’s another series or develop an app so we can play along at home more easily. #frustrating.”

A second said: “I hope they produce an app for the next series of this show.

“Might help to see the questions more clearly. #The1PercentClub.”

A third said: “I mean @itv are notoriously utter [bleep] at making accessible tv but when everyone on Twitter is complaining that they can’t see the answers properly on #The1PercentClub it might be that they actually do something about it. #DisabilityTwitter.”

Another tweeted: “Hey #The1PercentClub, making the question so small makes it impossible to play along.

“We don’t need to see the contestants while they’re working it out.”

A fifth commented: “Anyone watching The 1% Club and thinking why they can’t make the questions bigger so it’s easier to read.

“Only 1% of people can see some of those questions.”

Another raged: “Couldn’t SEE! Fix the size of the questions on screen please! Can’t join in!”

